SHINE and newcleo Partner to Advance U.S. Spent Nuclear Fuel Recycling

Partnership links SHINE's U.S. recycling capabilities with newcleo's reactors, designed to run on recycled fuel



JANESVILLE, Wis. and PARIS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHINE, a fusion energy company with a platform expanding into nuclear fuel recycling, and newcleo, a developer of advanced nuclear reactors and fuel, today announced an agreement to collaborate on advancing innovative technologies for the recycling of used nuclear fuel.

The Companies will assess how SHINE could supply newcleo with materials from the used nuclear fuel of traditional reactors to manufacture MOX fuel, and how SHINE could recycle spent fuel from newcleo’s reactors. The Companies also intend to jointly pursue U.S. federal funding opportunities and explore additional opportunities for collaboration across both the U.S. and European Union, where spent fuel stockpiles represent a growing strategic priority.

The agreement builds on the complementary nature of the companies’ respective technology platforms.

SHINE is developing nuclear fuel reprocessing technologies aimed at enabling the efficient and proliferation-resistant extraction of uranium and plutonium from existing used nuclear fuel inventories, such as the 90,000 metric tons of used nuclear fuel held in the U.S. To unlock that value, SHINE is targeting a commercial pilot facility capable of processing 100 metric tons of used nuclear fuel per year in the early 2030s.

newcleo, in turn, is advancing MOX fuel manufacturing capabilities that can convert these recovered materials into new fuel suitable for use in advanced reactor systems, including its lead-cooled fast reactor (LFR) facilities.

newcleo’s and SHINE’s closed fuel cycle approach aims to significantly reduce the volume and radioactivity levels of used nuclear fuel, in turn reducing the cost of long-term storage of nuclear liabilities.

“Closing the fuel cycle will require deep, industry-wide collaboration that brings together expertise from across the nuclear fuel supply chain. Today marks an important step in that direction, combining SHINE’s recycling capabilities with newcleo’s advanced fuel manufacturing and reactor technologies,” said Stefano Buono, founder and CEO of newcleo.

"Recycling spent nuclear fuel solves two problems at once. It addresses decades of accumulated waste and removes the fuel supply constraint on expanding the reactor fleet. Working with newcleo connects our capabilities directly to reactors designed to run on recycled fuel. That closed fuel cycle effectively makes nuclear energy renewable and fundamentally changes its economics," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE.

The agreement comes as governments and industry on both sides of the Atlantic sharpen their focus on closing the nuclear fuel cycle to draw down decades of accumulated used fuel and secure domestic supplies of fissile material for the next generation of reactors. SHINE and newcleo plan to begin technical scoping this year, with joint federal funding proposals to follow.



About newcleo



newcleo is an innovative nuclear energy company developing AMRs cooled by liquid lead, and facilities to produce nuclear fuel from recycled nuclear waste, with the goal of delivering abundant, competitive, low-carbon energy. The company was founded by physicist-entrepreneur Stefano Buono following the USD $3.9 billion sale of his previous venture – Nasdaq-listed nuclear medicine company Advanced Accelerator Applications – to Novartis. With over USD $80 million in revenue, other income, and financial income in 2024 including from its operating companies, approximately USD $780 million in private funding, and more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the United States, the company has built a network of over 100 industry partnerships and supports its growth through the targeted acquisition and vertical integration of key companies in the nuclear supply chain.

On May 27, 2026, newcleo announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with NewHold Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ: NHIC) in a transaction that, upon closing, would result in newcleo becoming a U.S.-listed public company. The combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “NWCL” following an anticipated transaction close in the second half of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. For more information visit www.newcleo.com/investors/

About SHINE



SHINE is a fusion energy company headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. We are leading the transition to the fusion economy through a technology platform that supplies critical products to global markets, each one funding the next.

Today, we supply defense and research customers with neutron-based testing. Our medical radioisotopes diagnose heart disease and treat cancer, and the world's largest commercial-scale medical isotope facility is now under construction. We are developing the technology to recycle used nuclear fuel, targeting a commercial pilot to draw down the 90,000 metric tons that have accumulated in the United States. Our long-term purpose is to put fusion energy on the grid. Learn more at www.shinefusion.com.

Important Information for Investors and Shareholders

NewHold and newCleo Ltd. (“newcleo”) intend to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as may be amended, the “Registration Statement”), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of NewHold and a prospectus of newcleo (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) in connection with the proposed business combination between NewHold and newcleo (the “Business Combination”), the private placements of securities in connection with the Business Combination, if any (the “Private Placement Transactions”), and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and/or as described in this communication (together with the Business Combination and the Private Placement Transactions, the “Proposed Transactions”). The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of NewHold as of the record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination and other matters as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. NewHold and/or newcleo will also file other documents regarding the Proposed Transactions with the SEC. This communication does not contain all of the information that should be considered concerning the Proposed Transactions and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Proposed Transactions. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, SHAREHOLDERS OF NEWHOLD AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH NEWHOLD’S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND OTHER MATTERS AS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NEWHOLD, NEWCLEO AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and all other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by NewHold and newcleo, without charge, once available, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: NewHold Investment Corp. III, 52 Vanderbilt Avenue, Suite 2005, New York, New York 10017, or to: newcleo Ltd., 55 South Audley Street, London, W1K 2QH, United Kingdom.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED HEREIN, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION, OR ANY RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS COMMUNICATION. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

The securities to be issued by newcleo in connection with the Proposed Transactions have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), except pursuant to the Registration Statement once declared effective by the SEC, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Participants in the Solicitation

NewHold, newcleo and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from NewHold shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of NewHold’s directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination and their ownership of NewHold’s securities is, or will be, contained in NewHold’s filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from NewHold shareholders in connection with the Business Combination, including the names and interests of newcleo’s directors and executive officers, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, which is expected to be filed by NewHold and newcleo with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization, with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transactions and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange the securities of NewHold or newcleo, or any commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. Investors should consult with their counsel as to the applicable requirements for a purchaser to avail itself of any exemption under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the Proposed Transactions and the parties thereto. All statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Business Combination between NewHold and newcleo; the anticipated benefits and timing of the transaction; expected trading of the combined company’s securities on Nasdaq; the completion of investments from certain institutional investors; the expected amount of gross proceeds from any investments or other financing arrangements; the anticipated use of proceeds from such investments or financing arrangements; newcleo’s development and commercialization of its lead-cooled fast reactor technology, mixed-oxide fuel capabilities and related products and services; the expected timing, cost, performance and benefits of newcleo’s demonstration projects, fuel facilities, reactor deployments and licensing activities; newcleo’s ability to execute its business strategy, develop its technology, obtain required regulatory approvals, permits and licenses, enter into commercial arrangements, achieve its market opportunity and positioning and support the growth of advanced nuclear energy; newcleo’s expectations regarding strategic partnerships, customer demand, project pipeline, revenue streams, capital expenditures and financing needs; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, or expectations with respect to the combined company’s future performance, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of NewHold and newcleo and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay or prevent the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against NewHold, newcleo, the combined company, or others following the announcement of the Proposed Transactions; (3) the inability to complete the Business Combination due to failure to obtain NewHold shareholder approval or satisfy other closing conditions; (4) the inability to complete any Private Placement Transactions or other financing arrangements on the expected terms, or at all; (5) changes to the structure, timing or terms of the Proposed Transactions; (6) the ability of the combined company to meet applicable listing standards or to maintain the listing of its securities following the closing of the Business Combination; (7) the risk that the announcement and consummation of the transaction disrupts current plans, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, regulators, partners and employees, or newcleo’s ability to retain key personnel; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, including the ability to fund and execute newcleo’s technology development, licensing, manufacturing, fuel supply and commercialization plans; (9) risks related to newcleo’s early stage of development, limited operating history and expected need for substantial additional capital to develop, license, construct and commercialize its technologies and facilities; (10) risks related to the development, demonstration, licensing and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies, including newcleo’s lead-cooled fast reactor technology and mixed-oxide fuel strategy; (11) risks related to technical performance, engineering, manufacturing, construction, supply chain, fuel availability, cost estimates, project delays, cost overruns, corrosion, materials performance, safety, reliability and other development or operational challenges; (12) risks related to obtaining, maintaining or complying with required regulatory approvals, permits, authorizations, licenses and export control approvals in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the European Union and other jurisdictions in which newcleo may operate; (13) changes in market, regulatory, political and economic conditions affecting the nuclear energy industry, advanced reactor development, energy markets, capital markets and infrastructure financing; (14) the costs related to the Proposed Transactions and those arising as a result of becoming a public company; (15) the level of redemptions of NewHold’s public shareholders, which may reduce the amount of cash available to the combined company and may reduce the public float of, reduce the liquidity of the trading market of, and/or maintain the quotation, listing or trading of securities of NewHold or newcleo; (16) risks related to increased competition in the industries in which newcleo will operate; (17) risks related to changes in U.S. or foreign laws and regulations applicable to nuclear energy, export controls, sanctions, trade restrictions, foreign investment, environmental protection, health and safety, securities and public company reporting; (18) the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by competitive factors, investor sentiment, litigation, cybersecurity incidents, geopolitical developments or other macroeconomic conditions; (19) the risk of being considered to be a “shell company” by any stock exchange on which newcleo securities will be listed or by the SEC, which may impact the ability to list newcleo’s securities and restrict reliance on certain rules or forms in connection with the offering, sale or resale of securities; and (20) other risks detailed from time to time in NewHold’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and related documents filed or to be filed in connection with the Business Combination.

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the final prospectus of NewHold dated February 27, 2025 and filed by NewHold with the SEC on February 28, 2025, NewHold’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on April 1, 2026, the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus that will be filed by newcleo and NewHold, and other documents filed by NewHold and newcleo from time to time with the SEC, as well as the list of risk factors included herein. These filings do or will identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or that are currently deemed immaterial may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and none of the parties or any of their representatives assumes any obligation or intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, each of which is made only as of the date of this communication.

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