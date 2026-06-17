Tanker Shipping Market Size to Skyrocket USD 48.93 Billion by 2035 as Global Energy Trade Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Tanker Shipping Market was valued at USD 20.83 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 48.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.92% over 2026–2035.

The tanker shipping market is undergoing a structural shift driven by changes in crude trade flows, the development of LNG-linked marine logistics infrastructure and growing long-haul transportation demand amid geopolitical realignments in global energy markets. Asia and the Middle East’s ongoing refinery expansions are underpinning sustained seaborne crude and petroleum products transportation volumes, while the parallel trend of fleet modernisation, including fuel-efficient vessels, emissions optimisation and IMO environmental regulation compliance, is reshaping commercial priorities for major operators worldwide. Top tanker companies worldwide will continue to invest in LNG-ready and dual-fuel fleets, supported by AI-enabled voyage management and emission monitoring systems, through 2025–26.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size 2026E: USD 22.68 Billion

Market Size 2035: USD 48.93 Billion

CAGR: 8.92% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Vessel Type, Crude Oil Tankers Dominated the Market; Product Tankers Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Crude Oil Tankers held 52% revenue share in 2025 due to rising demand for long-haul crude transportation in regions such as Asia, Europe and North America, with large-scale VLCC and ULCC fleet deployment backed by expanding offshore oil production and refinery trade networks. The segment’s commercial leadership is a reflection of crude oil’s dominance in global seaborne energy trade. Product Tankers is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.58%, owing to the growth in the global refined petroleum product trade, regional refinery capacity expansions and the growing need for flexible fuel transportation networks and shorter regional shipping routes.

By Vessel Size, Large Tankers (VLCC/ULCC) Dominated the Market; Medium Tankers Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, Large Tankers dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.56%. The need for crude oil transportation over intercontinental trade routes is a key factor supporting the market growth. The economies of scale and lower transportation cost per barrel generate a specification preference for larger vessels on long-haul trade lanes. Medium Tankers (Suezmax/Aframax/LR2) is the fastest growing segment with a 10.46% CAGR. The increasing demand for flexibility in regional oil trade, compatibility with mid-sized ports, and geopolitical trade realignments are driving above-average demand for mid-capacity vessels on diversified trade routes.

By Mode of Transportation, In-Land Dominated the Market; Coastal Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

In-Land transportation dominated with 54% revenue share in 2025, due to established inland waterway and pipeline-complementary tanker operations across major commodity trade regions to support consistent procurement. The segment enjoys dominance due to decades of infrastructure investment that ensures specification continuity for inland tanker operations worldwide. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing extraordinary growth in intra-regional energy trade and an increasing number of coastal distribution networks for refined products and an overall gradual shift towards shorter-distance coastal logistics. This is in line with long-haul deep-sea tanker trade, which is driving the fastest rate of 9.93% CAGR in coastal tanker transportation.

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Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the Tanker Shipping market with a revenue share of over 37% in 2025. This was due to increase in crude oil exports, mature LNG shipping infrastructure and quick adoption of Digital Marine Technology. Investment is being driven by competition for market leadership in the area between Gulf Coast export ports. Fleet operators are leveraging tools such as AI-enabled trip analytics, predictive engine maintenance and cloud-based cargo monitoring to enhance fuel economy and minimise operational disruptions.

The U.S. Tanker Shipping Market was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 5.33 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.19%. Growth is supported by rising crude oil and LNG exports, continued investment in Gulf Coast maritime infrastructure, and increasing adoption of AI-driven voyage optimization, fuel monitoring, and emissions compliance technologies among U.S. tanker operators.

Europe Tanker Shipping Market accounted for a revenue share of nearly 28% in 2025, on account of the maritime sustainability initiatives, increasing investments in low-emission tanker fleets, and growing penetration of digital shipping technologies. Germany, Norway and the Netherlands are working on smart port infrastructure, automated vessel management systems and AI-based emission monitoring platforms to improve the efficiency and environmental compliance of shipping. A number of European tanker operators rushed to put in service dual-fuel tanker ships with state-of-the-art carbon emissions monitoring technologies by 2025-2026, signalling the continent’s real business commitment to decarbonization-aligned fleet investment.

The Europe Tanker Shipping Market is estimated to be USD 5.83 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.16 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.28% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 28.00% of the global tanker shipping market revenue in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing crude oil imports, refinery infrastructure, and energy demand in China, India, Japan, and South-east Asia. The rise in the region’s energy demand is driving a surge in tanker acquisitions at above-average levels, compelling shipping companies to rapidly adopt AI-driven cargo planning, digital fleet management and predictive maritime analytics.

Rising Crude Oil Transportation Demand and Smart Shipping Infrastructure to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Higher global demand for crude oil, LNG and refined petroleum transportation will continue to underpin growth in the tanker shipping market with refinery capacities increasing across Asia and the Middle East, leading to greater long-haul crude transportation needs that sustain above-average fleet procurement and utilisation. Shipping companies are quicker to adopt AI-driven route optimisation platforms, predictive maintenance systems, and cloud-based vessel performance analytics that are simultaneously improving fuel efficiency, cargo management, and emissions compliance. LNG dual-fuel tanker commercialisation, investment in smart port infrastructure and the tremendous fleet renewal investment by the major operators such as Frontline, Teekay and Scorpio Tankers are creating the next generation of commercially competitive and environmentally compliant tanker fleet capacity through 2035.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Tanker Shipping Market Report:

Frontline plc

Euronav NV

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Teekay Corporation

International Seaways Inc.

DHT Holdings Inc.

Bahri

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Stena Bulk AB

Hafnia Limited

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Navig8 Group

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

TORM plc

MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd.

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. Ltd.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Frontline plc announced a strategic fleet renewal initiative involving the sale of eight older ECO VLCCs and acquisition of nine latest-generation scrubber-fitted ECO VLCC newbuildings to improve fleet efficiency and emissions compliance.

Frontline plc announced a strategic fleet renewal initiative involving the sale of eight older ECO VLCCs and acquisition of nine latest-generation scrubber-fitted ECO VLCC newbuildings to improve fleet efficiency and emissions compliance. 2026: Teekay Corporation expanded its tanker fleet modernization through acquisition of additional Aframax and Suezmax tankers while divesting older vessels to strengthen operational efficiency and reduce average fleet age.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TANKER SHIPPING DEPLOYMENT & FREIGHT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand fleet utilization trends across crude oil, product, and LNG tanker categories along with charter rate movements, voyage efficiency improvements, and cargo turnaround performance metrics.

– helps you understand fleet utilization trends across crude oil, product, and LNG tanker categories along with charter rate movements, voyage efficiency improvements, and cargo turnaround performance metrics. AI VOYAGE OPTIMIZATION & PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in AI-driven route optimization, predictive engine maintenance deployment, real-time fuel monitoring, and cloud-based vessel performance analytics across global tanker fleets.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in AI-driven route optimization, predictive engine maintenance deployment, real-time fuel monitoring, and cloud-based vessel performance analytics across global tanker fleets. FLEET MODERNIZATION & EMISSIONS COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you analyze dual-fuel and LNG-ready vessel newbuilding investment, IMO CII rating compliance programmes, scrubber installation trends, and carbon emission tracking technology adoption across major tanker operators.

– helps you analyze dual-fuel and LNG-ready vessel newbuilding investment, IMO CII rating compliance programmes, scrubber installation trends, and carbon emission tracking technology adoption across major tanker operators. CRUDE OIL & LNG TRADE FLOW METRICS – helps you uncover growth in long-haul crude transportation demand, LNG shipping infrastructure expansion, Middle East export programme freight volumes, and refinery-driven product tanker procurement globally.

– helps you uncover growth in long-haul crude transportation demand, LNG shipping infrastructure expansion, Middle East export programme freight volumes, and refinery-driven product tanker procurement globally. MEDIUM TANKER & COASTAL LOGISTICS GROWTH METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in Suezmax and Aframax fleet expansion, regional oil trade route development, coastal tanker demand growth, and Asia Pacific intra-regional energy logistics investment.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in Suezmax and Aframax fleet expansion, regional oil trade route development, coastal tanker demand growth, and Asia Pacific intra-regional energy logistics investment. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TANKER SHIPPING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on fleet renewal investment, digital maritime technology adoption, emissions compliance capability, and long-term charter contract relationship development globally.

Tanker Shipping Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.83 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 48.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.92% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Vessel Type (Crude Oil Tankers, Product Tankers, Chemical Tankers)

• By Vessel Size (Large Tankers (VLCC/ULCC), Medium Tankers (Suezmax/Aframax/LR2), Small & Handy Tankers (MR/Handysize/Coastal))

• By Mode of Transportation (Deep Sea, Costal, In Land) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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