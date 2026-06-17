Parsons’ Differentiated Cyber and Electromagnetic Capabilities Deliver Dominance by Design to Department of War

Key Takeaways:

Parsons provides full-spectrum cyber and electromagnetic solutions that enhance spectrum superiority, cyber resilience, and multi-domain operations.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are foundational across the company’s portfolio, powering automation, decision support, offensive and defensive cyber operations, and advanced signal/data analysis to improve speed, precision, and mission effectiveness.

Parsons delivers scalable, mission-ready solutions that strengthen warfighter lethality, situational awareness, and readiness in complex, high-threat environments.



CHANTILLY, Va., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) delivers full-spectrum cyber and electromagnetic (Cyber-EW) capabilities that enable government customers to operate effectively in contested, multi-domain environments. The company’s integrated approach supports electromagnetic spectrum superiority, strengthens cyber resilience, and accelerates decision-making across the joint battlespace through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), while enhancing warfighter lethality by delivering faster, more precise effects across the all-domain battlespace.

“Cyber and electromagnetic superiority are critical to the future operational landscape,” said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “Our integrated, full-spectrum capabilities, enhanced by AI-driven innovation, are designed to address evolving threats and mission requirements while enabling increased lethality and mission effectiveness for the warfighter. We continue to see strong demand for solutions that drive resilience, speed, and decision advantage.”

Parsons delivers field-ready solutions to meet these needs, including cyber defense and network hardening to protect critical infrastructure; electromagnetic sensing and maneuver capabilities that provide real-time awareness and adaptability; and electronic warfare solutions that enable detection, disruption, and survivability across platforms; all contributing to the ability to deliver and sustain decisive effects in contested environments.

AI is a foundational enabler across Parsons’ Cyber-EW portfolio. In cyber operations, AI-powered tools introduce intelligent automation and decision support, allowing operators to interact with complex systems through natural language and translate intent into action with greater speed and precision. Agentic capabilities further extend this advantage by orchestrating workflows, scaling offensive cyber operations, and enabling rapid execution of mission objectives with consistency and control. AI also supports rapid generation of training and exercise scenarios, improving scalability and adaptability for mission readiness.

These capabilities extend across both defensive and offensive cyber operations, where AI accelerates workflow development, streamlines infrastructure planning, and reduces operational complexity at scale. On the defensive side, intelligent automation helps identify, analyze, and respond to increasingly sophisticated and automated cyber threats, strengthening protection against high-velocity attacks. By enabling faster planning and execution while maintaining transparency and human oversight, Parsons strengthens overall mission effectiveness and operational tempo.

Within the electromagnetic domain, Parsons applies AI to enhance signal processing, data fusion, and real-time analysis. Advanced data parsing allows operators to identify patterns and extract actionable insights from complex datasets, improving responsiveness and situational awareness under constrained spectrum conditions and supporting timely, mission-critical effects.

The company also delivers mission-integrated command-and-control solutions that fuse cyber and electromagnetic data with intelligent analytics, enabling faster, more informed decisions that directly support mission execution and operational advantage.

Parsons’ approach combines mission engineering, software-defined capabilities, intelligent automation, and advanced analytics to deliver scalable, interoperable solutions that support Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and future force modernization efforts. By integrating cyber and electromagnetic effects across domains, the company enables customers to maintain operational advantage at the tactical edge and deliver decisive outcomes aligned to evolving mission priorities.

To learn more about Parsons’ all-domain solutions, visit Parsons.com/all-domain-solutions/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Angie Benfield

+1 803.334.5277

Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.us