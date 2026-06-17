DB Investing Launches Real Interest Campaign for Eligible Active Trading Clients

Dubai, UAE, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eligible clients may receive daily promotional credits on qualifying free cash balances on days they place a qualifying trade, subject to full terms, local availability, and approval requirements.

DB Investing, the trading brand of DB Invest Limited, a Seychelles-based broker, today announced the launch of Real Interest, a promotional campaign designed for eligible active trading clients. Under the campaign, qualifying clients may receive a daily promotional credit on eligible free cash balances at an annualised promotional rate of 8%, equivalent to 0.0219% per eligible day, credited only on days when the client places a qualifying trade.

The campaign is available only to clients who meet all eligibility conditions, including maintaining a minimum qualifying account balance of USD 1,000, completing account verification, remaining in good account standing, passing applicable compliance checks, and placing a qualifying trade on the relevant day. Availability is subject to the client’s jurisdiction, product permissions, account type, and the full campaign terms and conditions.

Real Interest is funded from DB Invest Limited’s own corporate resources, including its own trading desk revenue and treasury income. Client funds are not used to fund campaign credits.

"Many trading clients keep available cash in their accounts while they wait for market opportunities," said Gennaro Lanza, CEO at DB Investing. "Real Interest is designed to give eligible active clients additional value through a transparent daily promotional credit when they trade on the relevant day. It does not change the risks of trading, but it does reward genuine client activity with DB Investing."

The Real Interest campaign is a promotional reward linked to an eligible trading account. It is not a bank deposit, savings account, fixed-income product, investment product, managed investment service, capital guarantee or protection against trading losses. Campaign credits are not guaranteed unless all applicable eligibility conditions are satisfied for the relevant day, and DB Investing may amend, suspend, or withdraw the campaign in accordance with the campaign terms and applicable law.

Clients can review their eligibility by logging in to, or registering for, their DB Investing account, or by contacting their account manager. Clients should read the full campaign terms and the applicable risk disclosures before participating.

Key campaign conditions

Eligible balance Minimum qualifying account balance of USD 1,000, calculated in accordance with the campaign terms.

Qualifying activity A qualifying trade must be placed on the relevant day for any daily credit to be calculated for that day.

Daily promotional credit Annualised promotional rate of 8%, equivalent to 0.0219% per eligible day, subject to eligibility and local availability.

Jurisdictional availability Available only where permitted and only through the appropriate DB Investing entity for the client’s jurisdiction.

No deposit or guarantee The campaign is not a bank deposit, savings account, investment product, capital guarantee or protection against losses.

Clients can review their eligibility by logging in or registering their DB Investing account, or by contacting their account manager.

About DB Investing

DB Investing is a financial brokerage brand based in Seychelles with its main hub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The DB Investing group provides access to financial markets through appropriately authorised and regulated entities, subject to each client’s jurisdiction and eligibility. The group states that it offers access to more than 20,000 financial instruments across multiple asset classes and that its 2025 trading volume reached USD 9.2 trillion. DB Investing has received more than 15 industry awards and positions itself as a fast-growing brokerage brand serving clients across the GCC and international markets.

Mandatory risk warning

Risk warning: Trading securities, futures, options, rolling spot forex, contracts for differences and other leveraged or complex financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices can fluctuate rapidly and instruments may become valueless. Losses may exceed potential profits and, in certain circumstances, may exceed the amount deposited. Clients should trade only if they understand the products, the margin requirements and the risk of loss. The Real Interest campaign does not reduce trading risk, guarantee profits, provide a fixed return or protect against losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. This material is a marketing communication and does not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation, an offer to invest, or a solicitation in any jurisdiction where such communication would be unlawful. Terms and conditions apply.





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