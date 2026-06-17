Dealer eProcess Selects Informativ Payments API to Power Payments in Its Digital Retailing Platform

FRISCO, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit reporting, and customer insights for automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced that Dealer eProcess (DEP) selected Informativ's Payments API to power the payment calculation functionality within its digital retailing platform, Everest Retailing.

"The choice was clear," said Sam Vukas, COO of Dealer eProcess. "Our review of payment data providers found that Informativ’s Payments API had fast response times, a flexible and functional platform, and competitive pricing. What really won us over was the setup and incredible customer service: no archaic management for API keys, no workflow disruption, and easy billing. We were live from day one."

Informativ's Payments API delivers VIN-specific, real-time payment calculations that incorporate taxes, fees, applicable incentives, and credit-qualified financing terms across lease and loan scenarios. The API applies lender-specific rules, OEM incentives, and local tax and fee structures at the VIN level, enabling software platforms to display payments that reflect what a consumer can transact. It is built on a REST architecture, supports high-volume usage, and is priced on a usage basis. The API is designed to plug into an existing digital automotive platform without workflow disruption, and integration requires no proprietary hardware or dedicated credentials.

"Dealer eProcess runs a sophisticated digital retailing platform in the automotive space, and being selected after a direct competitive evaluation validates the strong performance of Informativ’s Payments API," said David Domm, Managing Partner, Payments at Informativ. "We built the Payments API specifically for software providers who need accurate, transactable payment data that integrates cleanly into an existing product. This partnership with Dealer eProcess is a direct application of that."

Informativ's Payments API is available to automotive software providers across websites, digital retailing, messaging, desking, and marketing applications. In addition, Informativ leverages the payments technology to power its SmartPencil solution, which is embedded in the company’s compliance platform and is offered to dealers directly.

Upcoming Webinar: FTC Pricing Scrutiny and the Role of Accurate Payment Data

Informativ and Dealer eProcess will jointly present a free webinar on Wednesday, June 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. The session, entitled “The FTC Sent 97 Warning Letters. Auto Retail Vendors Should Be Paying Attention,” will address the Federal Trade Commission's March 13 warning letters to 97 auto dealership groups and what we believe are the implications for automotive software vendors whose platforms display advertised prices, monthly payments, fees, or financing terms. Chris Einterz, Director of Online Retailing at Dealer eProcess, will present data from the Dealer eProcess implementation of Informativ's Payments API, including results observed following the integration. Registration is available at https://informativ.com/webinars/

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit, and payments technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ’s software is designed to optimize the consumer finance qualification process, ensure compliance, and enhance profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000* list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, as a 2026, 2025 and 2024 Great Place To Work** certified employer, and as a 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ honoree. For more information, visit www.informativ.com

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess (DEP) is a leading provider of high-performance digital solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in driving maximum conversions and exceptional customer experiences. DEP’s innovative product suite includes award-winning websites with advanced AI capabilities , a robust inventory management system and digital retailing tool , cutting-edge digital marketing solutions , and Amazon Advertising . With a 99% customer satisfaction rating and an impressive track record of industry-first innovations, DEP continues to cement its position as a recognized leader for dealership success in the digital-first environment of the automotive industry.

Informativ Contact:

Christina Wofford

SVP, Marketing

cwofford@informativ.com

602-363-0134

Dealer eProcess Contact:

Madison Jones

Communications Coordinator

madison.jones@dealereprocess.com

* Companies on both the 2024 and 2025 Inc. 5000 list were ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the preceding three-year period. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Inc.

** Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Informativ. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Great Place to Work®. The annual award was granted in May of 2024 and 2025.