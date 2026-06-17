Visiting Media and Bonafide.AI Partner to Deliver Hospitality’s First End-to-End AI Distribution

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in immersive sales enablement for the hospitality industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Bonafide.AI, the AI alignment platform that ensures hotels are accurately discovered and represented inside large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity. Together, the two companies will deliver the first end-to-end AI distribution stack purpose-built for hospitality, enabling hotels to show up accurately and compellingly in the AI-powered discovery layer where today's travelers are making booking decisions.

The travel discovery journey has been fundamentally rewired. Travelers now ask AI where to stay before they ever visit a hotel website or OTA listing, and the LLMs answering those questions surface only one to three properties per query. Yet 33.1% of AI responses about hotels contain factual errors, and most hotel data remains siloed and unstructured, leaving OTAs to fill the AI context gap by default. The result: lost discovery, booking abandonment, and compounding OTA dependency.

The Visiting Media and Bonafide.AI partnership directly addresses this problem. Visiting Media's platform structures and enriches hotel content through Smart Tagging, which automatically generates rich metadata for visual assets, and Semantic Search, which enables teams to surface the right content through natural language queries. Visiting Media's .mcp API integration gives distribution and revenue teams direct access to live property data, analytics, and media libraries, making hotel content AI-distribution-ready at the source. Bonafide.AI then takes that verified, structured content and distributes it into the LLM ecosystem through its three-module AI alignment platform.

“Travelers are already using AI search to decide where to stay. The hotels that win in this new era will be the ones with content that is structured, verified, and ready for AI systems to understand,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, CEO of Visiting Media. “That is what our partnership with Bonafide.AI makes possible. Visiting Media makes hotel content AI-ready. Bonafide.AI helps that content appear accurately in the answers travelers rely on.”

“Whoever controls the context controls the recommendation, and right now, OTAs control that context by default,” said Jason Jenkins, Vice President of Sales for Bonafide. “Bonafide.AI was built to give that control back to hotels. Partnering with Visiting Media means we can deliver AI distribution starting from the richest, most structured property content in the industry. That combination is unmatched.”

The partnership arrives at a critical inflection point in hospitality technology. Early movers in past platform shifts, from SEO to mobile, built distribution advantages that compounded for years. The data layer that trains AI is being built right now, and OTAs are already investing heavily in AI context. Visiting Media and Bonafide.AI are giving hotels the tools to compete on their own terms and to own organic AI discovery before the window closes.

The Visiting Media and Bonafide.AI integration will be available for joint customers mid-July. Hotels interested in learning more are encouraged to request a demo at visitingmedia.com or bonafide.ai.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Its platform transforms sales enablement and digital asset management for property and above-property teams by harnessing immersive technology to drive engagement, efficiency, and competitive advantage. Visiting Media helps hospitality organizations tell richer stories, sell more effectively, and connect buyers to spaces before they ever arrive.

About Bonafide.AI

Bonafide.AI is an AI alignment platform that ensures hotels are discoverable and accurately represented inside the LLMs travelers use to plan and book travel. While others optimize websites for search engines, Bonafide optimizes hotel data for AI models — protecting brands and driving direct revenue. Its three-module platform (Interrogator, Curator, Orchestrator) provides a verified control plane that ensures properties appear accurately across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot, and every major AI surface. Bonafide.AI is a PhocusWire Hot 25 Travel Startup for 2026 and counts Peninsula Hotels among its enterprise partners.

More information: www.bonafide.ai