Bezos Earth Fund Commits $26 Million to the World's First Satellite Constellation Dedicated to the Global Wildfire Challenge

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfires are increasingly impacting communities and ecosystems all over the world, accounting for up to half of global tree cover loss annually, destroying homes and communities, and releasing toxic smoke and haze that travel across city, state, and sometimes even country lines. There’s a powerful opportunity to drive real, lasting impact in the prevention and detection of wildfires to ensure communities, ecosystems, and our skies remain intact, clean, and safe. That’s why today the Bezos Earth Fund announced a $26 million investment in the non-profit Earth Fire Alliance and its FireSat program—the first satellite constellation purpose-built for global wildfire detection.

The investment—the largest single philanthropic grant to wildfire detection to date—will help fund the launch and operations of the first three operational FireSat satellites that will go into orbit this Summer, and adds to the existing contributions from Google.org, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and other Earth Fire Alliance supporters. FireSat’s initial three satellites will provide wildfire monitoring at least twice daily over critical geographies, including a focus on the Amazon Basin—one of the most fire-vulnerable regions on Earth.

By 2029, the growing FireSat constellation will be able to detect fires as small as 15 feet by 15 feet anywhere on the planet within one hour, before they burn out of control. Once fully operational in the early 2030s with approximately 50 satellites, the constellation will monitor every point on Earth every 20 mins or less. With this unprecedented technology, there is vast potential to protect homes, communities, and biodiversity while also reducing carbon dioxide emission from wildfires up to 5–10% annually.

“During the LA fires, I watched friends and family lose everything. That feeling stays with you and makes you ask: What if we could respond faster? That’s what FireSat is trying to do, detect a fire anywhere on the planet within 20 minutes, thanks to a constellation of specialized satellites. That’s an investment worth betting on to safeguard communities, preserve nature, and make sure future generations inherit a world that is still vibrant, resilient, and full of possibility,” said Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Early wildfire detection is among the highest-leverage interventions available. Developed for Earth Fire Alliance by space systems company Muon Space, FireSat represents a fundamental leap in how the world detects, responds to, and understands wildfires. These advanced infrared satellites can detect fires as small as a beach bonfire within minutes of ignition and deliver high-resolution data to fire agencies and scientists in near real time.

“At the Bezos Earth Fund, we’re focused on supporting innovation that helps solve some of the hardest challenges in climate and nature, and breakthrough technology that addresses the challenges with uncontrolled wildfires is an important area that our funding can help move forward, faster,” said Tom Taylor, Bezos Earth Fund President and CEO. “Advancing detection and prevention technologies such as FireSat have incredible potential to better protect homes and communities, preserve forests and biodiversity, and reduce emissions, and we’re excited to be working together on these areas.”

Fire is a natural and necessary force in many ecosystems—many forests are adapted to periodic fire and depend on it to thrive. The challenge is that climate change is producing hotter, drier conditions that turn what would once have been manageable fires into catastrophic ones.

"The Bezos Earth Fund's commitment to Earth Fire Alliance and the FireSat program sends an unmistakable signal," said EFA Executive Director Brian Collins. "With the support of global, high-impact organizations like Bezos Earth Fund—alongside Google.org, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, other funders, and the wildfire community that helped shape this technology—Earth Fire Alliance and FireSat will bring critical new tools to firefighters, scientists, and policymakers in their efforts to strengthen wildfire resilience. The combined expertise, resources, and credibility of EFA’s growing, global coalition helps us not only build and launch innovative technology but also ensures our mission doesn’t end in orbit, and that this unprecedented data will reach the firefighters, land managers, and communities who need it most."

Fire agencies and scientific organizations worldwide helped shape FireSat’s design, and have already committed to use its data, partnering with Earth Fire Alliance through its Early Adopter program. Their early adoption reflects the urgent, practical demand for faster, more reliable fire data on the ground. In addition to participants in the Amazon region, FireSat Early Adopters include leading fire organizations in the United States (California, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas) and in Africa, Australia, and Portugal.

As part of its overall commitment to preventing destructive wildfire, the Bezos Earth Fund is also supporting research and development of other emerging technologies and innovations that can unlock faster ways to detect and prevent wildfires.

About the Bezos Earth Fund

The Bezos Earth Fund, guided by the belief that Earth is the best planet in this solar system, works to protect and restore the natural world. Working with partners around the globe, we are developing innovative solutions to ensure the planet remains a place we can—and want to—live on. Based in the United States, the organization is led by CEO Tom Taylor, under the direction of Chairman Jeff Bezos and Vice Chair Lauren Sánchez Bezos. To learn more, visit: bezosearthfund.org.

About the Earth Fire Alliance

Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) is a global nonprofit coalition building the technological infrastructure the world needs to detect, monitor, and understand fire—and delivering critical data to the firefighters, scientists, and communities who need it most. EFA's flagship program, FireSat, is the first satellite constellation designed specifically to address the wildfire challenge: generating an unprecedented dataset on fire and its effects on people and the planet. EFA partners with operational agencies, scientists, and technologists across continents to make fire data globally accessible, actionable, and available for the public good. To learn more, visit: earthfirealliance.org.

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