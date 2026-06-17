ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. ADVANCES OPERATIONAL READINESS AND NETWORK CAPACITY INITIATIVES AHEAD OF SUMMER PEAK COMMERCE SEASON

WALNUT, CA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today provided an update on the operational readiness initiatives the Company has undertaken across its fulfillment network in preparation for the summer peak commerce season.

These initiatives, which include expanded operating schedules at certain facilities, additional shift coverage at selected locations, ongoing investments in warehouse equipment and operational infrastructure, and continued optimization of fulfillment processes, are intended to support elevated activity levels and maintain service standards for the Company's merchant base during periods of heightened demand.

Cross-border e-commerce activity historically increases during the summer months as major platform-driven promotional campaigns and seasonal commerce events drive elevated order volumes across the industry. Armlogi has been proactively preparing portions of its fulfillment network to support this anticipated increase in activity, leveraging the operational footprint and infrastructure investments the Company has built over the past several quarters.

The operational readiness initiatives span several areas of the Company's fulfillment platform:

Expanded operating schedules . The Company has implemented seven-day operations at certain facilities to support higher throughput during peak activity periods.

. The Company has implemented seven-day operations at certain facilities to support higher throughput during peak activity periods. Enhanced shift coverage . Additional shift coverage has been deployed at selected locations to increase fulfillment capacity and provide greater operational flexibility during periods of elevated order volume.

. Additional shift coverage has been deployed at selected locations to increase fulfillment capacity and provide greater operational flexibility during periods of elevated order volume. Equipment and operational infrastructure . The Company continues to invest in warehouse equipment and operational infrastructure across selected facilities, supporting service levels and processing efficiency.

. The Company continues to invest in warehouse equipment and operational infrastructure across selected facilities, supporting service levels and processing efficiency. Fulfillment process optimization. Ongoing refinement of fulfillment processes is intended to support service levels and processing speed during elevated activity periods, including continued attention to inventory positioning, labor allocation, and cross-functional operational coordination.

These initiatives build on the Company's previously disclosed strategic infrastructure investments, including the buildout of its internal middle-mile transportation network in Southern California, which is intended to support service levels, routing flexibility, and operational coordination across the broader fulfillment footprint. Together, these initiatives reflect Armlogi's broader strategic intent to operate an increasingly integrated, technology-enabled logistics platform spanning its 12 warehouses totaling approximately 3.9 million square feet across California, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and Georgia, and serving its more than 600 active merchant clients.

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "Peak commerce periods place meaningful demands on fulfillment infrastructure, and our team has been proactively preparing our network to meet those demands while maintaining the service standards our merchants expect. The operational readiness initiatives we have implemented across our fulfillment platform, including expanded operating schedules at certain facilities and enhanced shift coverage at selected locations, reflect our continued focus on operational execution and service delivery during periods of elevated activity. We believe our infrastructure investments over the past several quarters, including the buildout of our internal middle-mile transportation network, have positioned the Company to support its merchant base through the summer commerce season."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 12 warehouses totaling over 3.9 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; our business prospects and opportunities; and the expected benefits of our operational initiatives, including the expansion of our internal transportation network. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to successfully implement and scale our internal transportation network; the extent to which anticipated cost efficiencies and operational improvements are realized; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; changes in demand for our services; and our dependence on third-party service providers. These and other factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described above and in our SEC filings.

Company Contact:



info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:



Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com