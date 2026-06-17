Lithium Ionic to Present at the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that CEO Blake Hylands will be presenting at the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials conference – the 18th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials event – taking place June 22–25, 2026 at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blake Hylands, CEO of Lithium Ionic, will present on the Innovation and Transformation Stage on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 10:20 a.m. Pacific time.

The presentation will provide an update on the Company’s 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project, located in Minas Gerais, within the globally significant Lithium Valley, and discuss Brazil’s growing role in the global battery materials supply chain.

The conference is one of the largest gatherings of the global battery raw materials supply chain and provides an opportunity to engage with potential partners, customers, and investors.

Presentation Details

Event: Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials (18th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference)

Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials (18th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference) Dates and venue: June 22–25, 2026, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 22–25, 2026, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Las Vegas, Nevada Lithium Ionic session: Innovation and Transformation Stage, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 10:20 a.m. local time

Innovation and Transformation Stage, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 10:20 a.m. local time Speaker: Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented, “The Fastmarkets conference brings together the people building the global battery supply chain: developers, producers, refiners, end-users, and investors. It is the ideal venue to share the progress we are making at Bandeira. With overall project engineering well advanced and long-lead procurement now underway, Bandeira is steadily advancing toward becoming a near-term, low-cost producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains. We look forward to connecting with potential partners, customers, and investors in Las Vegas as we continue to build momentum toward a construction decision.”

About the Conference

The Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials conference is one of the largest lithium and battery raw materials events in the world, convening the full supply chain from explorers and producers to refiners, battery manufacturers, automakers, OEMs, investors, and policymakers for a week of market intelligence, commercial deal-making, and networking. Now in its 18th year, the 2026 edition runs alongside the co-located Battery & Energy Storage and Defense & Aerospace Strategic Materials events at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas.

To learn more about the event, visit: Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials 2026

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the “Lithium Valley” that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

Qualified Persons

The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, who is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hylands is not considered independent of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s participation in the conference and the timing, content and broadcast of its presentation, the development and engineering progress at the Bandeira project, the Company’s procurement and construction plans, the Company’s ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company’s mineral properties, the ability of the Company to become a near-term lithium producer and the Company’s future plans. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A, which has been filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.