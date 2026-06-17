Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend That ISC Shareholders Vote for the All-Cash Transaction With Plenary Americas

Leading independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of the Transaction

Your vote is important — vote well in advance of the upcoming proxy voting deadline of Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Saskatchewan Time/CST)

Questions? Need Help Voting? Contact Kingsdale Advisors by calling 1-800-485-6763 (Toll-free in North America), 1-437-561-4995 (Call and Text) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com



REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have issued positive voting recommendations to shareholders of the Company (“Shareholders”) in connection with the previously announced arrangement agreement (the “Transaction”) with a subsidiary of Plenary Americas.

ISS and Glass Lewis provide research, analysis and voting recommendations to institutional investors, including pension funds, asset managers and mutual funds. Both recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Saskatchewan Time/CST) (the “Meeting”). The deadline for Shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting is 9:00 a.m. (Saskatchewan Time/CST) on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis are consistent with the unanimous recommendation of ISC’s Board of Directors (with Government of Saskatchewan appointees recusing) that Shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.

The Transaction, announced on May 19, 2026, provides for the acquisition of ISC at a cash price of CAD$51.00 per Class A Limited Voting Share (“Share”) (other than those Shares held by certain members of ISC’s senior management who have entered into equity rollover agreements to retain an interest in ISC following closing of the Transaction in respect of the Shares owned by them), representing a 55 per cent premium to ISC’s unaffected trading price and valuing the Company at approximately CAD$1.2 billion.

Transaction Rationale

Compelling value and immediate liquidity to Shareholders

Robust Strategic Review process

Strong shareholder support

Maintains ISC as a strong, independent Saskatchewan company

Continuity of leadership

Supportive fairness opinions

Ability to respond to Superior Proposal

Committed Financing

The Management Information Circular and other related Meeting materials are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and ISC’s investor relations website at https://investors.isc.ca/.

Shareholder Meeting and Voting Instructions

The Meeting will be held in person on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Saskatchewan Time/CST) at The Hotel Saskatchewan, Regency Ballroom, 2125 Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK, S4P 0S3. Shareholders may attend the Meeting in person to vote their Shares, or they can vote their Shares prior to the Meeting in accordance with the applicable instructions that are provided in the Management Information Circular.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote as early as possible, as every vote is important. Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2026 will be eligible to vote. The deadline for Shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting is 9:00 a.m. (Saskatchewan Time/CST) on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Shareholders holding Shares through an intermediary may have an earlier deadline by which the intermediary must receive voting instructions.

Shareholders who cannot attend the Meeting in person can listen to the Meeting online by going to ISC’s website: https://investors.isc.ca/events/event-details/2026-isc-special-meeting-shareholders

Questions? Need Help Voting?

If you need assistance or have questions about how to vote, please contact ISC’s strategic advisor, Kingsdale Advisors:

Toll-free in North America : 1-800-485-6763

: 1-800-485-6763 Text and Call : 1-437-561-4995

: 1-437-561-4995 Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com



About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including statements related to the proposed Transaction and its terms, timing, completion and effects. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include, without limitation, risks related to changes in economic, market and business conditions, the potential for the proposed Transaction to be modified, restructured, or terminated, uncertainties related to, without limitation, the timing of and obtaining court, shareholder and regulatory approvals, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company's growth strategy, competition, contract termination risks and other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings, including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and ISC’s Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca