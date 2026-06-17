TDG Announces Positive Results from Ongoing Metallurgical Test Work - Conventional Processing Achieves >90% Gold and Silver Recoveries At Shasta, Toodoggone District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (“TDG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing metallurgical test work being completed by Base Met Labs, managed by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC (“Ausenco”). Test work to date has demonstrated the amenability of the Shasta deposit, METS prospect and Baker tailings mineralization to a simple, conventional gravity and flotation process that produces gold-silver sulphide concentrates.

This test work is a key component to support the previously announced Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its 100%-owned Shasta Gold-Silver Project (“Shasta” or the “Project”), located within the Greater Shasta-Newberry Project area in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia. Ausenco has been appointed as lead consultant for the PEA.

2026 Metallurgical Test Work Highlights:

Average recoveries of 92.4% gold and 90.3% silver achieved using conventional gravity and open circuit flotation methods.

Up to 25% of gold recovered through gravity concentration prior to flotation, reducing downstream processing requirements and potentially improving payabilities.

Over 91% recovery of both gold and silver demonstrated in locked-cycle testing.

Simple gravity + flotation-based flowsheet selected as the preferred processing route following trade-off analysis.

Coarse grind size of 80% passing 150 µm (“P 80 ”) supports potential lower operating costs and favourable tailings dewatering and placement characteristics.

”) supports potential lower operating costs and favourable tailings dewatering and placement characteristics. Consistent results across the deposits and low impurities in the concentrates further de-risks future development studies.

Significant silver contribution (~38%) in the recovered metal value in the tested Shasta composites.





"Shasta’s metallurgical performance compares favourably with many advanced-stage epithermal gold-silver projects in British Columbia, achieving greater than 90% recoveries for both gold and silver through a conventional flotation process while maintaining a very low concentrate mass pull,” commented Fletcher Morgan, TDG’s CEO. “The concentrate generated from locked-cycle testing contained 45.4% sulphur at a mass pull of only 1.4%, (Table 1), demonstrating highly selective recovery of sulphide-hosted gold and silver mineralization. Furthermore, silver contributes approximately 35–40% of the recovered metal value in the tested Shasta composites, highlighting the project's meaningful silver exposure alongside the gold production."

Table 1: Metallurgical Balance – Locked Cycle Test (MC1).

Product

Mass %

Assay Distribution % Au g/t Ag g/t S % Au Ag S Gravity Concentrate* 0.2 104 2500 49.0 33.5 15.6 16.6 Flotation Concentrate 1.2 35.6 2400 44.7 57.9 75.4 76.3 Combined Concentrate 1.4 47.0 2417 45.4 91.4 91.0 92.9 Cleaner Tailings 4.0 0.23 18 0.37 1.3 1.9 2.2 Rougher Tailings 94.9 0.06 2.8 0.04 7.3 7.1 4.9 Feed 100 0.72 37 0.68 100 100 100

*Gravity concentrate was assayed to extinction for gold. Silver and sulphur values are estimated from other tests and head grade reconciliation.

Low Impurity Mineralization

Multi-element ICP and whole rock analyses were completed on the samples that informed the test work. Samples have demonstrated low copper concentrations, generally less than 100 ppm, except for the Baker TSF (Tails-2 sample), which returned 286 ppm. Arsenic concentrations were below 12 ppm for all samples except the METS and Tails-2 samples which measured 18 and 20 ppm, respectively. No other elements of interest or concern were measured at significant levels.

Shasta Metallurgical Evaluation – 2026 Program

A total of 13 samples of continuous ½ drill core intervals were selected from 12 Shasta drill holes from the 2021 and 2022 drilling programs. The samples represent material that is within the mineral resource that is potentially amenable to open pit mining, covering a range of spatial locations.

The recent metallurgical testing evaluated flotation recovery as a function of primary grind size, regrinding and cleaner circuit requirements, as well as variability response to a proposed flowsheet. The bulk of the development testing was conducted on Master Composites MC1 and MC2, and a locked cycle test was conducted on MC1.

The flowsheet included a primary grind size target of 150µm P 80 , gravity concentration followed by conventional flotation, moderate dosages of PAX as a collector, natural pulp pH, and regrinding of the rougher concentrate to approximately 25µm P 80 followed by 3 stages of cleaning. Rougher flotation performance was acceptable at coarser primary grind sizes, however a trade-off study confirmed that additional ball mill grinding requirements were justified for the incremental gains in precious metal recovery.

The proposed flowsheet was applied to the variability samples as gravity plus open circuit cleaner flotation tests.

The open circuit results from the variability samples and three master composites averaged 92.4% gold recovery and 90.3% silver recovery. On average, 25% of the gold and 12% of the silver were recovered to the gravity concentrate. There did not appear to be a clear trend of gold or silver recovery to feed grade. There was a slight positive relationship of silver recovery to sulphur content in the feed, but not for gold.

Most of the open circuit cleaner tests required only two stages of cleaning to achieve the final concentrate grade. Concentrate quality clearly trended with ratios of gold and silver to sulphur contents in the feed (g/t to %). Rougher flotation concentrates were reground to achieve an average cleaner circuit feed sizing of 25µm P 80 .

Potential Concentrate Quality

The average concentrate grade of the open circuit data set was 47 g/t gold, 2,005 g/t silver and 41.8% sulphur. On average, 91.1% of the sulphur was recovered to the combined final concentrates. Impurity concentrations were not measured on the concentrates and are in progress on the MC1 locked cycle concentrate. Based on the sulphur concentration ratios and arsenic feed grades, the highest arsenic content in the variability concentrates would be ~0.07%, which is well below levels that would typically incur penalties.

Baker TSF Samples

Eight auger samples were utilized that provide spatial coverage across the historical Baker tailings impoundment, material that is being considered for reprocessing in potential future operations. Two composites were assembled, representing high and low sulphur zones within the impoundment.

Gravity plus rougher flotation tests were conducted on the two historical tailings samples, following a small amount of laboratory rod mill grinding as the materials were somewhat coarser than the target flotation feed size. After initial tests which indicated compromised sulphur kinetics, the tests were repeated with higher PAX dosages of 50 g/t. On average, 68% of the gold and 61% of the silver were recovered to combined gravity plus rougher flotation concentrates. Based on cleaner flotation performance of the Shasta samples, the recoveries to final concentrates could decrease to approximately 66% and 59% following cleaner circuit upgrading. Additional testing is planned.

High Grade METS Prospect Demonstrates Positive Recoveries

Assay reject samples from three drill holes in the METS mining lease A-Zone were provided and formed into a single composite. A preliminary metallurgical test was conducted on the METS sample, which recovered 83.8% of the gold and 71.8% of the silver to a combined gravity plus rougher flotation concentrate. Only 13.6% of the feed gold was recovered by gravity, however the Mozley table gravity concentrate was quite high grade, measuring 1,106 g/t gold. Additional testing is in progress on these materials with the objective of optimizing recoveries.

Comminution Testing Results

Comminution testing was conducted on eight of the Shasta variability samples, which indicated that the material was of medium hardness with respect to impact breakage in a SAG mill and very hard with respect to ball mill grinding. The materials are moderately abrasive as indicated by the Bond abrasion index value.

Qualified Persons

Peter Mehrfert, P.Eng., of Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the metallurgical and processing information contained in this news release. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Company’s projects and has reviewed the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Metallurgical Results

Metallurgical test results reported herein are preliminary in nature, are based on laboratory-scale testing of selected samples and composite materials and may not be representative of all mineralization within the Shasta, METS or Baker projects. Metallurgical performance may vary materially from test results due to geological variability, mining methods, dilution, processing conditions, operational factors and other considerations. There can be no assurance that similar recoveries, concentrate grades, concentrate characteristics or processing performance will be achieved under commercial operating conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Preliminary Economic Assessments

The Company cautions that a Preliminary Economic Assessment is preliminary in nature and may include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About the Shasta-METS-Baker Tailings Gold-Silver Project

Shasta is a 100%-owned gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia. The Project is part of TDG’s Greater Shasta-Newberry Project area and is one of the Company’s principal assets in the district. METS is a 200 hectare mining lease classified as developed prospect located ~23km northwest of Baker, while the tailings at Baker are from operations undertaken prior to TDG’s involvement in the area.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold, silver and copper projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's projects include the former producing Baker and Shasta mines, the Shasta gold-silver deposit, the Aurora West gold-copper target area, the METS prospect and the Anyox copper project.

The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value through disciplined exploration, technical evaluation, resource growth and systematic advancement of its mineral projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email:info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "future", "may", "objective", "plan", "potential", "proposed", "strategy", "target", "will", "would", "advance", "develop", "evaluate", "consider", "support", “simple”, “demonstrated”, “amenability”, “conventional”, variants of these words and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion, timing, assumptions and results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Shasta Gold-Silver Project; the potential economic viability of the Shasta Project, the METS deposit and the Baker tailings storage facility material; the interpretation and significance of metallurgical test results; what recoveries will be assumed in the planned PEA; the potential to produce a marketable concentrate and the treatment and refining charges, and payabilities thereon; anticipated metallurgical recoveries and concentrate characteristics; the selection and performance of potential processing flowsheets; the timing and results of future metallurgical, engineering and economic studies; whether gravity will reduce downstream processing requirements and improve payabilities; whether coarser grinding will lower operating costs and improve tailings dewatering and placement; future exploration, development and permitting activities; and the Company's plans, objectives and strategies for its projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to: the accuracy and representativeness of metallurgical testing results and their suitability for use in the planned PEA; the continuity and characteristics of mineralization; the ability to complete planned studies and programs; the availability of financing, personnel and equipment; the receipt of required approvals and permits; reasonable commodity price assumptions; and general economic and operating conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that metallurgical test results may not be representative of future production performance; the risk that future testing may produce different results; uncertainty regarding the recoverability of gold, silver and other metals; risks associated with mineral resource estimation; the risk that economic studies, including the planned PEA, may not demonstrate economic viability; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in commodity prices and operating costs; environmental, permitting, regulatory and social risks; risks associated with obtaining financing; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The metallurgical test work described herein was conducted on selected samples and composite materials and may not be representative of all mineralization within the Company's projects. Metallurgical performance may vary materially from test results due to geological variability, operating conditions, mine planning considerations and other factors.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.