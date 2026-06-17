Multi Ways Holdings Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways”, the “Company”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its financial results, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the “2025 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2025 Annual Report can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at www.multiwaysholdings.com.

The 2025 Annual Report can be accessed directly at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001941500/000149315226021982/form20-f.htm

In addition, Multi Ways shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below:

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

About Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With more than two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment business, the Company is widely established as a reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Canada, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia and the Philippines. With our wide variety of heavy construction equipment in our inventory and complementary equipment refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.