



SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly, and as Solana climbs 7% following the announcement of a peace deal between the US and Iran, the broader Solana ecosystem is seeing a massive influx of activity. Investors are looking for projects that provide more than just speculative movement, pushing them toward initiatives that offer real infrastructure. Solana Unchained is gaining traction as a premier utility-focused project, providing a decentralized toolkit that bridges the gap between complex blockchain mechanics and daily user activity. As the project reaches the end of Phase 3, the window of opportunity for early participation is closing, with only 24 hours remaining before the price increases to Phase 4.

The Final Opportunity in Phase 3

The current distribution phase is drawing to a close, marking the final chance for participants to acquire $UCHN tokens at the rate of $0.09. This price is scheduled to jump to $0.12 in Phase 4 as the platform marches toward its eventual public listing price of $0.50. With a fixed supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens and a non-inflationary distribution model, the scarcity of the asset is a core feature designed to support long-term value. Once Phase 3 expires, the opportunity to enter at the current rate will be permanently locked.





The Vault: Mechanics of Committed Capital

One of the most essential components of the ecosystem is the Vault, a secure escrow contract where users commit their tokens for defined durations. Unlike models that rely on volatile variables, the Vault uses a precise, slot-based locking mechanism to define reward distribution.

Slot-Based Accuracy: Tokens are locked for a specific number of slots (approximately 0.5 seconds per slot), ensuring that the duration is absolute and transparent.

Non-Floating Rates: The annual percentage yield is assigned at the moment of deposit and remains fixed for the entire duration, providing predictability for users.

Locked Durations: Participants can choose between 30, 90, 180, or 365 days, with longer lock periods providing higher yield tiers.

Formula Transparency: Rewards are calculated as: principal multiplied by the APR multiplied by the ratio of elapsed slots to slots per year (approximately 157,680,000 slots per year).

"The Vault was not built for short-term parking; it was engineered to house committed capital," said a project spokesperson. "We wanted to ensure that participants who support our ecosystem by locking their tokens receive a predictable return that is fundamentally linked to the success of our protocols, not just arbitrary token printing."

Economic Circularity and Fee Distribution

The Vault is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Commerce Protocol, creating a circular economy where activity drives rewards. Every transaction within the Commerce Protocol carries a 2% fee, which is automatically split into 3 parts:

50% is distributed to those who have committed tokens to the Vault.

25% serves as an incentive for relayers who fulfill orders.

25% is allocated to the ecosystem treasury to maintain protocol operations without external fundraising.



This model ensures that the Vault acts as a central hub for the network economy. The more commerce volume the protocol generates, the more value is recycled back to the Vault participants. This mechanism replaces traditional inflationary models with one based on active, measurable usage.

Security, Transparency, and Community Interest

Security remains the foundational pillar of the project, with all smart contract operations undergoing rigorous independent review. The protocol logic has been verified by 3 separate blockchain analytics firms, with the results publicly accessible via Solidproof, Spywolf, and Cyberscope. Additionally, the development team has completed a formal identity assessment, maintaining a verified Spywolf KYC certificate.

This commitment to accountability has not gone unnoticed. Market creators such as Crypto Dex World, Crypto Volt, and Crypto Leage have highlighted the ecosystem in their recent breakdowns, focusing on the standalone Unchained Wallet as a key differentiator. Analysts have noted that by housing its AI tools and commerce protocols directly within a non-custodial wallet, the project successfully removes the friction and risk usually associated with decentralized dApp interactions.





Conclusion

Solana Unchained is successfully positioning itself as an infrastructure standard rather than a speculative trend. By integrating inheritance protocols, social recovery, and a fee-based yield vault, the project provides a sophisticated alternative to traditional, hype-driven models. As Phase 3 nears its end, the focus transitions to the next stage of development, promising a continued emphasis on sustainable utility and real-world software integration.

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

info@solanaunchained.com

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