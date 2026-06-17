BrewDog Turns Up Father’s Day Across the U.K. with Gift-Ready Beer, Custom Cans and Dads Eat Free

ELLON, Scotland, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish brewer, BrewDog , the U.K.’s leading craft beer brand and part of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today unveiled its Father’s Day campaign across the U.K., bringing together gift-ready beer, customisable cans and nationwide bar experiences designed to make celebrating dads feel far less ordinary.

Rolling out across retail, e-commerce and BrewDog’s nationwide bar network, the campaign puts standout beer gifts and memorable experiences at the centre of Father’s Day. From ready-to-gift packs featuring fan-favourite brews to branded glassware, merch and the return of Dads Eat Free in BrewDog bars on both the Saturday and Sunday this weekend, the campaign gives consumers a sharper, more distinctive alternative to the usual Father’s Day formula.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Commercial Officer, BrewDog, said, “Father’s Day deserves more than the usual routine. At BrewDog, we’re bringing fresh energy to the occasion with standout beer, personalised gifts and experiences made to be shared. From custom cans to dads eating free in our bars, this campaign is all about helping people celebrate with more flavour, more personality and moments worth remembering.”

Available now at BrewDog.com, BrewDog’s Father’s Day range spotlights fan-favourite beers including Punk IPA, Lost Lager and Wingman, alongside ready-to-gift packs designed to make gifting easy. The collection is completed with BrewDog-branded glassware and beer-loving merch, from tees and caps to socks.

For something more personal, BrewDog is also offering customisable beer cans, allowing consumers to create a one-off gift made just for Dad.

The Father’s Day takeover continues across BrewDog’s UK bar network, where dads will eat free on Father’s Day when a table is pre-booked, as part of a nationwide on trade activation designed to turn the day into a proper occasion. Following the success of BrewDog’s Dads Eat Free Father’s Day campaign last year, which saw bars reach full capacity, this year BrewDog is extending the Dad’s Eat Free offer all weekend Saturday, June 20, 2026, and Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Backed by retail activations, digital and social content, and in-bar promotion, BrewDog’s Father’s Day campaign reinforces the brand’s ambition to show up differently — with better beer, better gifts and experiences worth celebrating. No nonsense. Just seriously good gifts.

For more information or to shop the Father’s Day collection https://brewdog.com/collections/fathers-day.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets.

BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands



Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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