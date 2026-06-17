NexTel Medical Outlines its Revenue Model Using the Innovation of Tomorrow: Synergy of Advanced Medical Technologies and Massive Sales Infrastructure Primed to Drive Exponential Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTel Medical Corp. (f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc.) (OTCID: MAJI) today announced a strategic pivot, evolutionary restructuring, and operational alignment designed to transition the company from a traditional development-stage biotech entity into a fully integrated, high-revenue healthcare platform. By seamlessly uniting its pioneering scientific innovations, recurring-revenue telehealth segments, and a massive, pre-existing patient distribution outlet, NexTel is positioning itself to rapidly commercialize next-generation medical solutions and maximize shareholder value.

At the center of this unified ecosystem are the company’s three primary operational drivers: Chairman of the Advisory Board Dr. Marvin Hausman, MD; world-renowned neuroscientist and inventor Dr. Kimi Sugaya; and healthcare entrepreneur Casey Barksdale. Together, this leadership trio bridges the critical gap that historically stalls biotech companies by connecting brilliant scientific discovery directly to an established, high-volume commercial pipeline.

The Innovation Meets Distribution Ecosystem

While many medical technology companies spend years raising dilutive capital while waiting for a breakthrough product, NexTel is executing a dual-track strategy. The company has integrated its recent acquisitions, JumpstartRx and NueVistraMed, to establish an immediate, non-dilutive, foundational revenue stream that is currently generating $135,000 to $140,000 per month.

Crucially, these segments form a turnkey healthcare infrastructure. Through the extensive industry relationships and networks built by Casey Barksdale, NexTel has secured a massive, proprietary distribution channel that eliminates traditional barriers to market entry. This single sales channel boasts an extraordinary commercial footprint:

Active Patient Reach: Interacted with over 300,000 active patients just last month alone.

Interacted with over 300,000 active patients just last month alone. Rapid Expansion: Currently onboarding 5,000 new patients per day.

Currently onboarding 5,000 new patients per day. Facility Network: Encompasses more than 1,500 online clinics and over 350 physical medical facilities.





This unprecedented distribution outlet provides Dr. Hausman and Dr. Sugaya with an immediate, built-in audience for all viable medical products and diagnostic tools developed by the company.

Driving the Home Runs: Advanced Diagnostic Pipeline

This powerful sales funnel is perfectly timed to support the commercial launch of NexTel’s flagship medical technology: the Nanog Cancer Screening Test. Invented by Dr. Sugaya and backed by a fully granted, protected underlying patent (US 11,193,174 issued on December 7, 2021), the Nanog platform utilizes saliva samples rather than invasive blood draws to isolate and analyze exosomes—tiny cellular particles—to detect cancer-related signals at an ultra-early stage, long before traditional methods can identify a tumor's physical presence.

Dr. Hausman’s extensive decades of experience as a surgeon, clinical researcher, and successful corporate entrepreneur (having previously founded Medco Research, which ultimately became part of Pfizer) is driving the clinical and regulatory pathway for the Nanog platform. Institutional Review Board (IRB) clinical testing is slated to begin shortly to validate earlier results, with management targeting an aggressive commercial launch timeline as early as September or October 2026.

The Revenue Engine: From Singles to Home Runs

By combining steady operational "singles and doubles" with high-impact scientific "home runs," NexTel is breaking the mold of standard biotechnology. Every component of the company is designed to feed into the next. In addition to its current telehealth and diagnostic initiatives, NexTel is advancing a high-volume prescription-fulfillment program. Once fully operational, this program is projected to process approximately 2,000 prescriptions per day at an estimated $4 per prescription, layering an additional, highly predictable revenue stream onto the platform.

"What we are building at NexTel is a complete healthcare ecosystem," said Matt Dwyer, CEO of NexTel Medical. "We aren't asking our shareholders to wait years for a single moonshot technology to clear regulatory hurdles before seeing commercial traction. We have operational segments generating revenue today, a revolutionary diagnostic technology entering clinical validation, and a massive distribution channel adding 5,000 patients a day to receive these products. Dr. Hausman, Dr. Sugaya, and Casey Barksdale have brought the pieces together to make NexTel a formidable force in modern healthcare."

About NexTel Medical Corp.

NexTel Medical Corp. (OTC Pink: MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology leader and diversified healthcare platform at the forefront of exosome research, clinical diagnostics, and wellness accessibility. The Company specializes in developing proprietary, next-generation, exosome-based delivery systems and non-invasive screening tools—including its flagship Maxasome™ line—utilizing proprietary filtration and stabilization techniques to deliver high-purity solutions for personalized medicine. By combining these disruptive medical technologies with immediate, recurring-revenue operations from its strategic acquisitions of JumpstartRx and NueVistraMed, NexTel has built a comprehensive healthcare infrastructure. Serving a rapidly expanding nationwide network of over 1,850 online and brick-and-mortar clinics, NexTel uniquely bridges the gap between complex biotechnology innovation and direct clinical application, accelerating its commercial product pipeline while driving long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including completion of clinical testing, regulatory approvals, operational execution, and market acceptance of new products. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:



NexTel Medical Corp.

info@nextelmedical.com

www.nextelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical