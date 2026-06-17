An Inside Look at the Americans Leaving the US Trend: Get Golden Visa Sees Growing Interest in Golden Visa Programs as a Pre-Exit Strategy

LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are leaving the US in record numbers. Estimates suggest net migration has turned negative for the first time in at least half a century, while nearly 5,000 Americans renounced their citizenship in 2025, according to recent reports.

In line with this data, Get Golden Visa reports growing interest among Americans in exploring Golden Visa options as an early step in a potential relocation journey. The company observed this trend firsthand during its May roadshow in Los Angeles and New York, holding nearly twice as many meetings and receiving almost twice as many inquiries as the previous year. Accordingly, demand is rising as more Americans plan international moves well in advance, given the housing, tax, financial, and family considerations involved.

Relocation Planning Starts Long Before the Move

Relocation requires Americans to build a long-term, reliable plan, and choosing a country is only starting point. Tax implications, financial planning, family needs, schooling, healthcare, and lifestyle fit all become separate decisions that require careful evaluation and time.

For this reason, many Americans are viewing Golden Visa countries as a first legal step toward future mobility. Securing residency rights in advance gives families a foothold abroad while they continue shaping their long-term plans

"People often assume that moving abroad begins when they buy a plane ticket," said Werner Gruner, partner at Get Golden Visa. "In reality, securing residency through Golden Visas first gives families time to prepare and creates an option for the future."

Securing Options Before Making a Move

As uncertainty surrounding politics, taxation, healthcare, and long-term quality of life continues to shape conversations among Americans, some are seeking what Get Golden Visa calls "optionality", the ability to relocate if circumstances change. For these individuals, Golden Visas can serve as a long-term insurance policy, providing legal residency rights before a move becomes necessary.

One such case comes from Get Golden Visa's latest research, The Great American Retirement Exodus Report . Nancy, an American retired lawyer, obtained a long-term future plan through Portugal Golden Visa by investing in a qualifying investment fund. She states:

"It’s very reassuring to know there’s a place we can go if things here get really bad."

Nancy, Get Golden Visa client

Get Golden Visa Research Team

info@getgoldenvisa.com

+44 20 8133 0324