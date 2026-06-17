Oatly and Nespresso Return to Bring the Iced Coffee Experience Home

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink brand, today announces the second chapter of its global collaboration with Nespresso, building on the success of their 2025 partnership to place iced, plant-based coffee firmly at the center of summer drinking culture.

The renewed partnership now introduces four curated iced coffee recipes and signature drinks, created to show how oat drinks together with the Nespresso x Oatly Barista Edition blend, elevate iced coffee experiences at home and across food service.

Designed specifically for iced preparation, the recipes spotlight the versatility of oat drinks in cold coffee moments, from refreshing everyday serves to indulgent signature-style beverages. Together, Oatly and Nespresso aim to inspire consumers and coffee professionals alike to rethink iced coffee as more than a seasonal trend - but as a defining part of modern coffee culture.

The 2026 collaboration expands into 11 additional cities worldwide, bringing the total footprint to 26 markets, and reinforcing the strength of a repeat partnership grounded in proven consumer demand. From hot to iced, winter to summer, the collaboration continues to broaden coffee usage occasions while strengthening relevance across channels.

As consumers increasingly embrace iced beverages and plant-based choices, Oatly and Nespresso are positioning themselves at the forefront of the shift, setting the agenda through credible innovation and shared expertise.

Karsten Ranitzsch, Global Head of Coffee at Nespresso, said:

“At Nespresso, taste is always at the heart of everything we do. As more coffee lovers explore iced recipes and plant-based pairings, we see an exciting opportunity to reimagine how great coffee can be enjoyed, especially during warmer months.

“Our continued partnership with Oatly brings together two brands that understand how people really drink coffee today. By extending our Barista Edition blend into iced and signature-style recipes, we’re giving coffee lovers new ways to create exceptional experiences - all summer long.”

Toby Weedon, Barista Development Director at Oatly, said:

“Oatly has always been about pushing beverage culture forward, and iced coffee is one of the most exciting spaces right now. Oatly Barista Edition performs just as beautifully cold as it does hot, enhancing flavor, texture and balance without overpowering the coffee.

“Working again with the experts at Nespresso allowed us to take everything we learned from our first collaboration and expand it further - into more cities, more occasions and more ways for people to enjoy oat-based coffee. This partnership shows how oat drinks continue to lead coffee trends, from the café to the kitchen.”

The Nespresso x Oatly Barista Edition blend and accompanying iced coffee signature drink recipes will be available for a limited time through Nespresso’s official channels, online and in boutiques, with activations rolling out across select cities globally.

Contact press.us@oatly.com

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 60 countries globally.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 96 markets and has over 14,000 employees. In 2024, it operated a global retail network of 818 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our financial outlook for 2026, profitability improvement, profitable growth in 2026, long-term growth strategy, expected capital expenditures, anticipated returns on our investments, anticipated supply chain performance, anticipated impact of our improvement plans, anticipated impact of our decision to discontinue construction of certain production facilities, plans to achieve profitable growth and anticipated cost savings and efficiencies as well as statements that include the words “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “project”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “aim”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: we have a history of losses, and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability, including due to elevated inflation and increased costs for transportation, energy, and materials; our future business, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected by reduced or limited availability of oats and other raw materials and ingredients, which meet our quality standards, that our limited number of suppliers are able to sell to us; a failure to obtain necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms, or at all, may force us to delay, limit, reduce or terminate our product manufacturing and development and other operations; the primary components of all our products are manufactured in our production facilities, and damage or disruption at these facilities has in the past harmed, and may in the future harm, our business; our brand or reputation may be harmed due to real or perceived quality, food safety, nutrition or sustainability issues with our products, which could have an adverse effect on our business, reputation, financial condition and results of operations; food safety and food-borne illness incidents or other safety concerns have led to product recalls, and may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations by exposing us to lawsuits or regulatory enforcement actions in the future, increasing our operating costs and reducing demand for our product offerings; failure by our suppliers of raw materials or co-manufacturers to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws and regulations, or with the specifications and requirements of our products, may disrupt our supply of products and adversely affect our business; we may not be able to compete successfully in our highly competitive markets; consolidation of customers, the loss of a significant customer or the decrease of sales from a significant customer, could negatively impact our sales and profitability; sales of our oatmilk varieties contribute a significant portion of our revenue and a reduction in such sales would have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations; we continue to pursue largely an asset-light business model blending a heavy reliance on our co-manufacturing partners in addition to in-house capacity expansions where appropriate; our strategic partnerships with our co-manufacturers may not be successful, which could adversely affect our operations and manufacturing strategy; failure by our logistics providers to deliver our products on time, or at all, could result in lost sales; we may not successfully ramp up operations at any of our or our co-manufacturing partners’ facilities, or these facilities may not operate in accordance with our expectations; if we fail to effectively expand our processing, manufacturing and production capacity through existing facilities or acceptable co-manufacturing partners as we continue to grow and scale our business to a steady operating level, our business, financial condition, results of operations and our brand reputation could be harmed; if we fail to develop and maintain our brand, our business could suffer; failure to develop or introduce new products or successfully improve existing products may adversely affect our ability to continue to grow; if we fail to cost-effectively acquire new customers and consumers or retain our existing customers and consumers, or if we fail to derive revenue from our existing customers consistent with our historical performance, our business could be materially adversely affected; consumer preferences for our products are difficult to predict and may change, and, if we are unable to respond quickly to new trends, our business may be adversely affected; if we fail to manage our future growth effectively, including maintenance of our workforce, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected; we have recognized impairment charges for long-lived assets and other exit costs in connection with our production facilities, and we may need to recognize further costs in the future, which could adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; we are subject to risks related to sustainability (including environmental, climate change and broader corporate social responsibility matters), which may materially adversely affect our business as a result of lawsuits, regulatory investigations and enforcement actions, complaints concerning our disclosures, impacts on our operations and supply chain (particularly in connection with the physical impacts of climate change), and impacts on our brand and reputation; we rely on information technology systems and any inadequacy, failure or interruption of, or cybersecurity incidents affecting, those systems may harm our reputation and ability to effectively operate our business; a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruptions could negatively impact our business and our relationships with customers; to remain competitive, we believe we will need to adopt artificial intelligence and other machine learning technologies; our customer agreements do not contain long-term commitments and do not require our customers to continue purchasing products from us and this may negatively impact our business or financial condition; we may face difficulties as we expand our operations into countries in which we have no prior operating experience; the strategic review of the Company’s Greater China operations may not be successful; our operations in China could expose us to substantial business, regulatory, political, financial and economic risks; the international nature of our business subjects us to additional global economic and geopolitical risks; if we fail to comply with trade compliance and economic sanctions laws and regulations of the United States (the “U.S.”), the EU and other applicable international jurisdictions, it could materially adversely affect our reputation and results of operations; some of our debt agreements contain a floating interest rate component and as a result, an increase in market interest rates will increase our future interest payments under such agreements; our international operations expose us to the risk of fluctuations in currency exchange rates; we maintain cash and cash equivalents at financial institutions, often in amounts exceeding insured limits, and the failure of one or more of these institutions could result in a loss of deposits and adversely affect our liquidity or ability to raise capital; packaging costs are volatile and may rise significantly, which may negatively impact the profitability of our business; fluctuations in our results of operations may impact, and may have a disproportionate effect on, our overall financial condition and results of operations; litigation or legal proceedings could expose us to significant liabilities or costs and have a negative impact on our reputation or business; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate, and even if the market in which we compete achieves the forecasted growth, our business could fail to grow at similar rates, if at all; failure to retain our senior management or to attract, train and retain qualified employees may adversely affect our operations or our ability to grow successfully; if we cannot maintain our company culture or focus on our mission as we grow, our success and our business and competitive position may be harmed; our insurance may not provide adequate levels of coverage against claims or we may be unable to find insurance with sufficient coverage at a reasonable cost; disruptions in the worldwide economy may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; our business is affected by macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation, interest rates and supply chain constraints; we are subject to risks inherent to organizations with international operations, which could harm our business, and global conflicts, including the ongoing conflict in Iran; legal claims, government investigations or other regulatory enforcement actions could subject us to civil and criminal penalties; our operations are subject to U.S., EU, China and other laws and regulations, and there is no assurance that we will be in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations; changes in existing laws or regulations, or the adoption of new laws or regulations may increase our costs and otherwise adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; we are subject to stringent environmental regulation and potentially subject to environmental litigation, proceedings and investigations; we may not be able to protect, enforce or defend our intellectual property and other proprietary rights adequately, which may impact our commercial success; we have incurred substantial indebtedness that may decrease our business flexibility, access to capital, and/or increase our future borrowing costs; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2026, and our other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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