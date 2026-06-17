CorVel Launches Marketwise Repricing™ to Deliver Smarter, Market-Based Medical Cost Containment

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (Nasdaq: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced the launch of CorVel Marketwise Repricing™, a market-based medical bill repricing solution designed to enhance cost containment while fitting seamlessly into existing bill review programs.

As medical billing continues to vary widely across states, providers, and care settings, traditional network and re-pricing approaches do not always reflect market pricing. Marketwise Repricing addresses this by integrating market-based reimbursement methods within CorVel’s existing bill review workflow. This approach captures additional savings that traditional bill review methods may miss, ultimately reducing overall medical spend.

“Marketwise Repricing gives clients a smarter, more supportable way to manage medical costs when traditional cost containment measures fall short,” said CJ Cypcar, Vice President, Network Solutions & Product Integration at CorVel. “It strengthens existing strategies by layering in market-based intelligence, without adding administrative burden.”

Marketwise Repricing uses real-world reimbursement data and market-based methods. This delivers more consistent pricing that better reflects local market conditions. It also works with existing network strategies, making it especially useful for out-of-network bills and in states with limited or no fee schedules.

Key benefits include:

More consistent, supportable pricing outcomes across states and provider types

Enhanced cost containment layered onto existing bill review programs

An alternative methodology for complex or high-variance billing scenarios

Seamless workflow integration, with end-to-end management by CorVel

To learn more about CorVel Marketwise Repricing™ and CorVel’s bill review solutions, visit www.corvel.com.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June, 30, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

www.corvel.com