New KAICIID Policy Paper Challenges Media to Rethink Its Role in Peacebuilding

Lisbon, Portugal, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest research points ethical journalism when in covering interreligious and intercultural stories/issues can bridge the gap between public awareness and interfaith dialogue achievements says the Dialogue Journalism Fellowship

Lisbon, June 2026: The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) published today the ‘Media for Peace: Peacebuilding Through Interreligious Dialogue, a comprehensive policy paper produced by its Dialogue Journalism Fellowship in the Arab Region that argues for transforming the relationship between journalism and interreligious dialogue worldwide.

Among the paper's key findings: media narratives that frame political conflicts in religious terms, or that prioritise sensationalism over stories of dialogue and coexistence, actively undermine the work of religious leaders, institutions and civil society actors who have made significant strides in interreligious understanding over the past three decades. Hate speech practiced by public figures, citizens and journalists alike has found particularly dangerous amplification on social media platforms.

“Peacebuilding cannot remain confined to conference rooms, policy papers or formal dialogue spaces. For dialogue to take root, it must reach the public through stories that are accurate, ethical and grounded in lived realities. This policy paper recognises journalists as essential partners in that process, not only as observers of conflict, but as actors who can help communities better understand one another, challenge harmful narratives and create space for coexistence,” said Waseem Haddad, Senior Programme Manager, KAICIID Arab Region.

The paper, grounded in systematic literature review and expert interviews with leading media practitioners, religious leaders and peace experts, identifies three critical roles media can play to advance social cohesion: simplifying and humanising complex theological concepts; bridging divides across religious and ethnic communities; and amplifying the voices and initiatives of grassroots peacebuilders.

"Journalists and other media have the power to transform public understanding of religious diversity and coexistence," said Maya Sukar, Programme Officer – KAICIID Arab Region. "Yet that power remains systematically underutilised. This paper builds on the five years of experience within the programme and is a call to action for journalists, editors, religious institutions and policymakers to build a new kind of partnership, one that puts peace at the centre of the editorial mission of pluralism and peace."

The paper outlines detailed recommendations for media institutions, religious institutions and policy makers, including calls for journalist training in interreligious and intercultural dialogue, conflict-sensitive and religiously literate reporting, the creation of dedicated media spaces for constructive interfaith dialogue, and the development of media policies and laws that align with the values of peacebuilding and coexistence.

READ THE FULL POLICY PAPER in English and Arabic

You can download the Policy Paper here.

About KAICIID

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) is an intergovernmental organisation whose mandate is to promote the use of dialogue to prevent and resolve conflict, and to enhance understanding and cooperation. KAICIID serves as a neutral convener for dialogue between followers of different religions and cultures, in support of sustainable peace.

About the Dialogue Journalism Fellowship

KAICIID's Dialogue Journalism Fellowship builds the capacity of journalists and media practitioners across the Arab region to cover religion and interreligious dialogue with sensitivity, accuracy and a constructive lens. The Fellowship is part of KAICIID's Arab Region Programme, which supports ethical media engagement with peacebuilding across the MENA region.

Assets Available

Full policy paper (PDF) in English and Arabic

KAICIID Secretary General & Arab Region Programme Team available for interviews

Dialogue Journalism Fellows available for comment

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