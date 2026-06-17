The Hillman Group and Hillwood Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Multipurpose Facility

FOREST PARK, Ohio, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the "Company", “Hillman Group”, or "Hillman"), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, and Hillwood Investment Properties (“Hillwood”), held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new multipurpose facility at the former Forest Fair Mall site in Forest Park, Ohio.

The project marks a major milestone in the transformation of the long-vacant property into a modern multipurpose facility and brought together leaders from local government, economic development organizations, and redevelopment partners to commemorate the occasion. Hillman will lease and fully occupy the space as its sole tenant.

The development will allow Hillman to bring together several Cincinnati-area operations into one centralized location designed to improve collaboration, operational efficiency, and customer service capabilities across North America.





“This groundbreaking represents an exciting next chapter for Hillman and reinforces our long-term commitment to our employees, customers, and the communities we’ve called home for decades,” said Jon Michael Adinolfi, President and CEO of Hillman. “Forest Park has been an important part of Hillman’s history, and we are proud to continue growing our presence here while helping transform this site into a productive and future-ready facility. This facility will help position our business for future growth while supporting the people and partnerships that continue to drive our success.”

The planned Class A facility will be approximately 715,000 square feet and will primarily contain distribution center space, along with office and operational support functions. The site also includes an expansion pad capable of accommodating an additional 162,000 square feet in the future.

"When a company chooses to maintain and strengthen its presence in a community, it speaks volumes about the people, partnerships, and business environment that community provides,” said Don Jones, City Manager for the City of Forest Park. “We are proud that Forest Park continues to be a place where companies like Hillman want to operate and succeed. This groundbreaking is an exciting moment for our city, and we are pleased to celebrate it alongside the Hillman team."

“A groundbreaking is an exciting milestone in economic development because it signals that plans are becoming reality. This new 700,000-square-foot facility demonstrates Hillman's direct and tangible confidence in our region,” said Kevin Donnelly, vice president of project management at REDI Cincinnati. “As a company with roots spanning more than 60 years, this represents that Hillman will continue to thrive, building the next generation of growth."

“Today’s groundbreaking launches the next chapter in Hillman’s long story of success in Hamilton County, where the company will consolidate operations into a single, state-of-the-art facility,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The Forest Park location will fill a once-vacant site, improve efficiencies for Hillman to move its products throughout the North American market, and provide flexibility for future growth.”

The project was made possible through partnerships with the City of Forest Park, the Butler County Land Bank, the Ohio Department of Development, The City of Fairfield, JobsOhio, and REDI Cincinnati.

About The Hillman Group

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Hillman is a leading provider of hardware and related products serving retail, pro distribution, and industrial MRO customers. Over the last 60-plus years, Hillman has built a legacy of service and growth by forming strategic partnerships with North America's leading home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers. Hillman differentiates itself from the competition with its dedicated field sales team of 1,200+ associates, direct-to-store distribution capabilities, and world class global sourcing and supply chain expertise. The company offers an extensive product portfolio of more than 111,000 SKUs, including fasteners (power screws, nuts, bolts), hardware (builder's hardware, door hardware, rope & chain, accessories), project gear & supplies (gloves, work gear, paint & cleaning sundries), and key and engraving services (key duplication, auto keys, and engraving). Hillman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative products, and dependable solutions to its customers and regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

About Hillwood Investment Properties

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties across North America and Europe. Built on the legacy of the Perot family, Hillwood embodies the highest standards of quality, innovation, and integrity in all its endeavors. The company has developed or acquired more than 309.5 million square feet across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, with a future development capacity exceeding 133.0 million square feet. Hillwood's industrial expertise, entrepreneurial mindset, and unwavering commitment to its communities have made it a trusted name in commercial real estate for more than 35 years.

Contact:

Hillman - Media

Helena Earl

Senior Manager, Communications

helena.earl@hillmangroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64921246-ae6d-4de9-9608-001bf5802af6