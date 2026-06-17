EUV Lithography Market Size to Hit USD 58.7 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUV Lithography Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global EUV Lithography Market Size was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 58.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2026-2035.”

Increasing Advanced Node Scaling Requirements to Boost Market Growth Globally

The growth in the EUV lithography market CAGR at 15.1% is essentially driven by implications of the ongoing revolution in AI for semiconductors. Training a leading-edge large language model necessitates using tens of thousands of state-of-the-art GPU and other custom AI chips such as Google's TPU and Amazon's Trainium, all of which are manufactured via advanced process nodes that rely on EUV lithography as the underlying patterning process. With the annual doubling in the scale of the AI models, there is corresponding growth in advanced semiconductor chip demand.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASML Holding NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

SK Hynix Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

ZEISS Group (Carl Zeiss AG)

Toppan Photomasks Inc.

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP)

Photronics Inc.

AGC Inc.

Ushio Inc.

Gigaphoton Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Entegris Inc.

EUV Lithography Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 13.5 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 58.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.1% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Equipment (Light Source, Optics, Mask, Others)

• By End Use (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Foundries)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Equipment

Light Source dominated with ~39% share in 2025 owing to the centrality and commercial scale of the laser-produced plasma (LPP) light source technology that powers ASML's EUV systems. Mask segment expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of ~16.4% driven by EUV photomask's technical evolution alongside the process nodes it enables.

By End-User

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) dominated with ~63% share in 2025 due to the dominant EUV procurement of Samsung and Intel both IDMs that design and manufacture their own chips alongside Micron and SK Hynix in memory applications. The Foundries segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 16.06% due to the structural shift of the global semiconductor industry from IDM-dominated to fabless-foundry model that has been compounding for two decades.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the most dominant regional market for the EUV Lithography industry in 2025, accounting for nearly 41% of total global market revenues. In the region, we find the world's leading centers of advanced EUV capacity in Taiwan, in particular the TSMC facilities in Hsinchu and Tainan, as well as those in South Korea.

North America is leading in terms of regional growth rate, with a CAGR of about 16.3%, the highest among all regions, due to the ongoing wave of fabrication plants set up with funding from the CHIPS Act, making North America the first to have EUV capabilities commercially viable in its territory.

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Recent Developments:

2026: ASML shipped its 50th High-NA EUV (NXE:5000) system to Intel Foundry Services' Ohio fab campus, marking the first High-NA EUV installation in a high-volume manufacturing environment outside ASML's customer demonstration facilities, with Intel reporting successful patterning of 12nm metal pitch features in early production qualification wafer lots.

ASML shipped its 50th High-NA EUV (NXE:5000) system to Intel Foundry Services' Ohio fab campus, marking the first High-NA EUV installation in a high-volume manufacturing environment outside ASML's customer demonstration facilities, with Intel reporting successful patterning of 12nm metal pitch features in early production qualification wafer lots. 2025: TSMC began risk production on its N2 (2nm) process at the Baoshan fab in Hsinchu, Taiwan, marking the first commercial production of 2nm chips a milestone requiring 20+ EUV exposure passes per chip in the most critical patterning layers with Apple confirmed as the first production customer for N2 process wafers.

Exclusive Sections of the EUV Lithography Market Report (The USPs):

ENDOSCOPY IMAGING PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand advancements in HD, 4K, and 3D visualization technologies, image clarity, field of view, depth perception, and AI-assisted image interpretation capabilities across endoscopy systems.

– helps you understand advancements in HD, 4K, and 3D visualization technologies, image clarity, field of view, depth perception, and AI-assisted image interpretation capabilities across endoscopy systems. DEVICE ARCHITECTURE & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover growth opportunities across capsule endoscopy, disposable endoscopes, video endoscopy systems, ultra-thin endoscopes, and next-generation minimally invasive visualization technologies.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities across capsule endoscopy, disposable endoscopes, video endoscopy systems, ultra-thin endoscopes, and next-generation minimally invasive visualization technologies. CLINICAL PROCEDURE UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate adoption trends across gastrointestinal, pulmonology, ENT, urology, gynecology, and laparoscopic procedures, along with the shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across gastrointestinal, pulmonology, ENT, urology, gynecology, and laparoscopic procedures, along with the shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & DEVICE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess insertion flexibility, maneuverability, articulation range, procedure efficiency, clinician usability, and overall performance improvements in endoscopic procedures.

– helps you assess insertion flexibility, maneuverability, articulation range, procedure efficiency, clinician usability, and overall performance improvements in endoscopic procedures. INFECTION CONTROL & DEVICE LIFECYCLE INSIGHTS – helps you identify trends in single-use versus reusable endoscope adoption, sterilization efficiency, maintenance requirements, device durability, and healthcare facility infection prevention strategies.

– helps you identify trends in single-use versus reusable endoscope adoption, sterilization efficiency, maintenance requirements, device durability, and healthcare facility infection prevention strategies. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY (MIS) PENETRATION TRACKER – helps you gauge the expansion of minimally invasive procedures through diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy adoption, procedure time reduction, patient recovery improvements, and healthcare system efficiency gains.

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