DISQO Launches AI Search Lift, the First Product to Measure the Incremental Effect of Advertising on LLMs and AI Discovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISQO, a leading provider of advertising intelligence, today launched AI Search Lift, an industry-first outcomes measurement product built for the next era of consumer discovery. AI Search Lift measures whether advertising drives incremental brand interactions in LLMs and AI-powered search environments, helping marketers understand advertising impact as more consumer decisions begin inside AI conversations.

Consumer discovery is entering a new era. As people increasingly use LLMs and AI-powered engines when browsing online to search, compare options, and make decisions, brands are losing visibility into the consumer journey. The signals marketers have long relied on, including search intent, site visitation, and contextual engagement, are becoming harder to observe. This growing signal loss creates a new measurement imperative: understanding whether advertising influences brand engagement and outcomes inside AI-powered discovery environments. DISQO’s AI Search Lift is built to help close that gap.

“The role of outcomes intelligence is to help brands understand how advertising changes consumer behavior and which outcomes it drives,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO and Co-Founder of DISQO. “As consumers increasingly use AI to discover, compare, and evaluate brands, measurement has to extend into those environments. AI Search Lift brings incrementality measurement to this new part of the consumer journey.”

Canvas Worldwide was among the early partners using DISQO’s outcomes measurement to understand how AI search is changing consumer engagement for an automotive brand. “As consumer discovery shifts into AI-powered search and answer environments, marketers need new ways to measure influence beyond traditional digital signals,” said Vidisha Narula, SVP, Head of Analytics at Canvas Worldwide. “DISQO is helping close a major gap by showing how advertising drives engagement, consideration, and campaign impact inside LLMs—giving brands a clearer view of performance as more consumer decisions take shape in AI-driven environments.”

AI Search Lift is built on DISQO's consumer-consented, panel-based, deterministic measurement technology. DISQO connects permissioned consumer behavior with verified ad exposure, then uses exposed/control methodology to measure whether people exposed to advertising are more likely to engage with brands inside LLMs and AI-powered environments than comparable consumers who were not exposed.

AI Search Lift complements emerging AEO (answer engine optimization) and GEO (generative engine optimization) strategies by adding an outcomes layer. While AEO and GEO help brands understand their presence in AI-generated answers, AI Search Lift measures advertising outcomes — whether exposure to media actually drove brand engagement.

DISQO released an early beta of AI Search Lift in Q4 2025 and has measured campaigns across five categories: automotive, insurance, beauty and personal care, CPG, and travel. Across the first two quarters of measurement, DISQO observed that higher-consideration categories, including automotive, insurance, and travel, showed higher volumes of brand-related activity and deeper engagement inside LLMs.

AI Search Lift is available today to DISQO customers. The product extends DISQO’s outcomes intelligence platform into AI-powered discovery, helping brands understand advertising effectiveness as consumer journeys continue to evolve.

To learn more, visit www.disqo.com/ai-search-lift or contact your DISQO representative.

About DISQO

DISQO is a leading provider of advertising outcomes intelligence, measuring brand and performance outcomes across every media channel to power data-driven marketing decisions. Trusted by 500+ of the world's largest brands and 150+ agency and media partners, and recognized by Inc., Deloitte, Ad Age, Digiday, Forbes, and Cynopsis, DISQO is redefining what measurement is capable of in advertising. For more information on DISQO’s Brand Lift, Outcomes Lift or now, AI Search Lift, visit disqo.com or follow us @DISQO on LinkedIn.

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