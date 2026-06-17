HowToRobot Announces Record Q1 Revenue, 94% Gross Margins, and Surge in Enterprise Automation Demand

Vancouver, BC & Copenhagen, Denmark, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce progress made by its portfolio company HowToRobot Holding Inc. (“HowToRobot”).

HowToRobot, a global platform that helps manufacturers find, finance, and deploy robotics and automation, announced record Q1 2026 results, with strong revenue outperformance, best‑in‑class gross margins, and growing enterprise and channel demand.

For Q1 2026, HowToRobot has announced that it has generated revenue of $756.1K, 16.2% above budget, with February the highest revenue month in HowToRobot’s history at $325.1K. Gross profit was stated to be $712.4K, with gross margin above 94% throughout the quarter, reflecting the scalability of HowToRobot’s asset‑light platform. EBITDA was stated to be $267.1K, a $69.3K improvement versus plan.

“Manufacturers know they must automate but face a fragmented, complex market,” said Søren Peters, CEO of HowToRobot. “Our platform is becoming the default starting point for companies that want to identify the right automation, deploy it faster, and increasingly pay for it on a subscription‑like basis. Q1 shows this model working: revenue is ahead of plan, margins are above 94%, and demand from blue‑chip enterprises and partners is building.”

Enterprise activity continued to expand, including additional sites under the ZF programme in the United States and Mexico, multiple live projects with Nestlé and CZ Group, and active enterprise proposals with Arla, Safran, Adient, Finsbury Food Group, Lego, Carlsberg, Goodyear and others. Consultant utilisation reached 94.3% in March, up 8.7 percentage points from February, as capacity scaled to meet demand.

HowToRobot has also announced that it is also seeing encouraging traction from Managed Automation, its joint venture with Holman Enterprises that allows manufacturers to acquire robots and automation on monthly terms rather than large upfront purchases. Managed Automation is live on the platform in the United States, with the highest vendor sign‑on rate in HowToRobot’s history and every sourcing engagement now a potential financing conversion, deepening the Holman partnership.

To anchor its U.S. growth, HowToRobot has constituted a U.S. board chaired by CEO Søren Peters. The board includes:

Andrew C. Weber – Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs under the Obama administration, bringing decades of senior U.S. government experience and high‑level institutional networks.

– Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs under the Obama administration, bringing decades of senior U.S. government experience and high‑level institutional networks. Gernot Leinenbach – Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Holman, and former CFO at Microsoft International, contributing deep expertise in global corporate finance, strategy, and mobility/transportation ecosystems.

– Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Holman, and former CFO at Microsoft International, contributing deep expertise in global corporate finance, strategy, and mobility/transportation ecosystems. Marianne Søgaard – Danish corporate lawyer and long‑time partner at Denmark’s leading government adviser law firm, with extensive experience in technology platform acquisition, public procurement, and IT compliance, and current chair of Evaxion Biotech and Altapay.

This governance structure is designed to support HowToRobot’s expansion into enterprise and government channels and to strengthen its profile in key markets.

To support its next phase of growth, HowToRobot is pursuing an active fundraising process with institutional and strategic investors, backed by Holman as an existing strategic investor, and has formally constituted a U.S. board chaired by Mr. Peters with members bringing deep experience across government, corporate strategy, and technology governance.

“The investment thesis is clear,” said Soren Peters, CEO of HowToRobot. “We operate in a market that must automate, we run a high‑margin, scalable platform already serving global manufacturers, and with Holman we are adding a financing engine that can accelerate adoption without sacrificing capital discipline.”

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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s investment and growth strategies; dependence on the performance of portfolio companies (including HowToRobot), HowToRobot's anticipated revenue growth, expansion plans, and market positioning; HowToRobot’s fundraising process with institutional and strategic investors; the expected benefits, synergies , and operational results of the Managed Automation joint venture with Holman; anticipated enterprise pipeline growth and expected customer conversions; the expected role and impact of HowToRobot's U.S. board; anticipated synergies or operational benefits across Humanoid Global’s portfolio; and the Company’s future plans, objectives, or performance.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential,” “plan,” or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including (without limitation) general economic conditions, market volatility, the Company’s ability to identify and complete future investments, regulatory developments, the availability of financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on www.sedarplus.ca .

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.