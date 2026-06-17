XCharge Unveils the New Generation of Its C7 DC Fast Charging Station at Power2Drive Europe

HAMBURG, Germany and MUNICH, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited (“XCharge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XCH), an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company, is presenting the new generation of its C7 DC fast-charging station at Power2Drive Europe in Munich. The advanced charging station offers up to 480 kW of charging power. With the new C7, XCharge is addressing the growing demand in Europe for high-performance, operator-friendly, and scalable charging infrastructure. The updated product builds on proven field experience from deployments with leading charge point operators. This market relevance is also reflected in the collaboration with EnBW: The operator of Germany’s largest public fast-charging network is already using C7 in its charging network and has recently officially listed XCharge as a supplier.

At the core of the new C7 is a clear engineering principle: 480 kW charging power requires comprehensive system design, optimization, and validation. At this level, reliability depends on a fully optimized and validated system - from power delivery and thermal management to electromagnetic robustness, control logic, internal routing, and serviceability — to work together consistently under real-world operating conditions.





As with all XCharge solutions, cybersecurity is built into the new C7 from the outset. With TLS 1.3 protection and secure OTA updates, the charger helps protect critical charging operations while strengthening the resilience of public EV infrastructure. Supporting OCPP 2.0.1, ISO 15118 Plug & Charge and VDV 261, the C7 enables seamless integration with vehicles, backend platforms and mobility operators, simplifying network management and deployment at scale.

The new C7 was designed for applications where high charging power, ease of use, and reliable day-to-day operations are essential, including public charging stations, commercial fleet locations, retail parking areas, and other commercial environments. Features include barrier-free dual-outlet design, integrated cable management, and liquid or air-cooled HPC charging cables simplify operation and enhance reliability.

“With the new generation of the C7, we are consistently advancing an established fast-charging solution,” explains Albina Iljasov, Co-CEO at XCharge. “In Europe, we see strong demand for high-performance DC charging infrastructure that can be operated efficiently, easily integrated, and used in a user-friendly manner. The C7’s higher charging power and enhanced features are precisely designed to meet these needs.

Enhanced platform for greater reliability

The new-generation of C7 is well suited for applications where short charging times and high site availability are particularly important. In addition, the new C7 enhanced EMC robustness through a comprehensively designed and validated, multi-layer shielding concept that improved isolation of key components. At the same time, its optimized control architecture contributes to more stable overall system performance.

The C7’s Adaptive thermal management dynamically adjusts fan speed based on module ambient temperatures, ambient conditions and power load. This helps maintain thermal stability across operating conditions to reduce the impact of temperature fluctuations from the beginning, and support consistent long-term performance.

Further development for the European market

As a result, the new C7 is defined by a more robust platform architecture, improved thermal management, scalable power modules, and greater serviceability. For operators, this means a charging platform that not only delivers higher charging power but is also designed for reliable long-term operation in high-traffic charging environments. With this upgrade, XCharge is strengthening its high-performance DC charging offering in Europe and supporting operators in building more reliable and scalable charging infrastructure.

About XCharge

XCharge (Nasdaq: XCH) is a global supplier of high-performance electric vehicle charging solutions and energy storage solutions. The Company has headquarters in Hamburg and Austin, working with a globally networked team to drive innovation in the field of energy and help its customers achieve long-term success.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XCHG Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “objective,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in XCHG Limited’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XCHG Limited does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact XCharge：

XCharge Europe GmbH

Javier Lázaro

Head of Sales in Europe

Heselstücken 18

22453 Hamburg

E-mail: eu@xcharge.com

XCharge press contact:

Schwartz Public Relations GmbH

Luca Myska / Julia Rauch

Phone: +49 (0)89 211871-38/-43

E-mail: XCharge@schwartzpr.de

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c475f1e5-a999-4eab-b24e-37dc073e39f9