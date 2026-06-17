Xtract One Selected to Protect the Pacific National Exhibition this Summer in Vancouver

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that its Xtract One SmartGateway (“SmartGateway”) has been selected to protect the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) for the summer to support enhanced security operations for a large-scale fan festival event taking place in Vancouver coincident with other global events. The deployment reinforces growing demand for intelligent, high-throughput screening solutions capable of delivering world-class security and an optimized entry experience at major public and highly visible events.

As part of the deployment, Xtract One is securing entrances at the PNE entrances and Amphitheatre , located on the grounds of the Pacific National Exhibition, which is serving as a central hub for fan related programming from early June through late July. The venue will host live entertainment, match-day viewing events, and fan-focused activations, drawing significant local and international attendance. In preparation for the festival, organizers prioritized a screening approach capable of strengthening safety without slowing attendee throughput across large crowds. To meet these requirements, the festival selected Xtract One to deploy its SmartGateway system, delivering touchless, effective screening that enhances operational performance at scale while maintaining an open and welcoming venue environment that allows guests to enjoy its range of game day offerings.

“Large-scale events and fan gatherings, such as global sporting events with global security implications, are raising expectations for how security is delivered. These environments require solutions that combine strong detection capabilities with speed and ease of entry, supporting the celebratory atmosphere venues work hard to create,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This deployment reflects broader adoption of intelligent, AI-driven screening platforms, demonstrating how experience-first security technology is becoming the operational standard, not the exception.”

SmartGateway revolutionizes security by delivering reliable and accurate patron screening for large-capacity venues with high throughput. The AI-powered, concealed weapons detection system discreetly scans individuals for weapons and prohibited items upon entry without requiring the removal of personal belongings. By replacing intrusive metal detectors with intelligent, aesthetically adaptable technology, SmartGateway reduces time spent in security lines and allows patrons to safely, but quickly, enter the venue for their event, thereby helping venues maintain an inviting guest experience while improving safety and operational efficiency.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

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