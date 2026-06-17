Nexentis: Subsidiary MitoCareX Bio Successfully Completed Broad Analysis of SLC Transport Proteins to Support Discovery of Hard-to-Treat Cancers and Metabolic Diseases

Ness Ziona, Israel, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) ("Nexentis" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company that also invests in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), today reported that it has completed a broad structural analysis of human SLC (Solute Carrier) transport proteins as part of its ongoing efforts to expand and refine its small-molecule discovery capabilities.

This work builds on MITOLINE®, MitoCareX’s proprietary sequence analysis and alignment algorithm, which to date has been used to prepare mitochondrial SLC25 carrier proteins for reliable 3D modeling in support of structure-based drug discovery in hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases.

Based on this new analysis, MitoCareX has identified additional SLC proteins outside the SLC25 family, whose amino acid sequences appear compatible with the MITOLINE® ruleset, suggesting that these transporters may also be amenable to MITOLINE-enabled structural modeling. As a next step, the company intends to explore the use of MITOLINE®-derived 3D models as part of its virtual screening workflows for the selected non-mitochondrial SLC targets, with the goal of potentially expanding its small-molecule discovery efforts into additional disease-relevant transport proteins.

By building on the same discovery engine already used for its mitochondrial SLC25 program, MitoCareX aims to increase the range of clinically important transporters it can address while maintaining a focused, computationally driven approach to generating novel small-molecule candidates.

"We are encouraged by MitoCareX’s continued momentum, following the recent announcement of the optimized hit molecule and now with the successful completion of this broad structural analysis of additional SLC transport proteins," said David Palach, CEO of Nexentis. "These achievements highlight the strength and versatility of our MITOLINE® platform and MitoCareX’s ability to identify additional transporters that can potentially benefit from MITOLINE-enabled 3D modeling in the future. We believe that MitoCareX possesses the scientific expertise and technological capabilities to deliver meaningful breakthroughs in the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases."

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company engaged in targeting cancer and inflammatory metabolic disease indications through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

For additional details, please visit www.nexentistech.com

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses MitoCareX’s intention to explore the use of MITOLINE®-derived 3D models as part of its virtual screening workflows for the selected non-mitochondrial SLC targets, with the goal of potentially expanding its small-molecule discovery efforts into additional disease-relevant transport proteins, how MitoCareX aims to increase the range of clinically important transporters it can address while maintaining a focused, computationally driven approach to generating novel small-molecule candidates and its belief that MitoCareX possesses the scientific expertise and technological capabilities to deliver meaningful breakthroughs in the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com