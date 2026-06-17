Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 17 June 2026 14:35

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:

In 2026, it is expected that turnover will decrease in comparison with 2025. EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2025 but remain negative.

The previous guidance of the company was:

In 2026, it is expected that turnover and EBITDA will improve in comparison with 2025.

The development of turnover in the first half of the year has been weaker than expected and summer is typically a challenging period. We see challenges in the development of turnover for the remaining part of the year, and thus we expect that the turnover will remain below the previous year's level. We expect that EBITDA will continue to improve compared to the previous year but will remain negative.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main media

https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/investor