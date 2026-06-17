Aqua Signs University of Virginia Standout Anna Moesch to Champion Performance and Access in the Water

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when more people are turning to swimming for both competition and recreation, Aqua is partnering with one of the fastest athletes in the sport—University of Virginia standout Anna Moesch—to help make high-performance swim gear more accessible to a broader community.

As a key contributor to the University of Virginia’s sustained dominance in the pool, Moesch has helped power the program to NCAA team championships while earning an individual NCAA title in the 200-yard freestyle and seven NCAA relay titles. She has established herself among the fastest swimmers in history, breaking the 1:40 barrier in the 200-yard freestyle—an achievement reached by only a select few—and setting an American record in the 100-meter freestyle with one of the fastest times ever recorded. Her performances on national and international stages, including the 2025 U.S. National Championships and World Championships, continue to elevate her profile within the sport.

The partnership aligns with Aqua’s focus on blending performance, comfort, and accessibility for swimmers at every level. Through the collaboration, Moesch will help showcase Aqua products across social and digital channels, participate in content creation and media opportunities, and contribute to storytelling that inspires confidence and enjoyment in and around the water.

"With growing excitement around swimming and water recreation, more people are looking for gear that performs at a high level without feeling out of reach," said Carmen Evola, CEO of Helio Outdoors, the platform company behind Aqua and several other leading outdoor brands. "Anna represents the very best of the sport—her performance, dedication, and authenticity make her an ideal partner as we continue to expand Aqua’s presence with both competitive swimmers and everyday participants."

"Training and competing at this level means I rely on gear that I can trust every day," said Anna Moesch. "Aqua delivers on performance and comfort, and I’m excited to work together to share that with more swimmers and help grow the sport."

Built for Performance, Designed for More Swimmers

- Performance-driven design: Engineered for comfort, durability, and consistency in the water

- Authentic athlete storytelling: Real training, competition, and lifestyle moments

- Broader access: Supporting swimmers of all levels with approachable, high-quality gear

About Anna Moesch

Anna Moesch is a swimmer at the University of Virginia and one of the most accomplished athletes in collegiate swimming. An NCAA champion, she has helped lead UVA to two national titles while establishing herself among the fastest freestyle swimmers in history. Moesch is one of the few swimmers ever to break the 1:40 barrier in the 200-yard freestyle and holds an American record in the 100-meter freestyle. She has earned conference recognition, including ACC Swimmer of the Week honors, and continues to deliver standout performances at major competitions, including U.S. Nationals and World Championships.

About Aqua

Aqua delivers performance-driven swim and water recreation products designed for comfort, durability, and fun. From training essentials to recreational gear, Aqua helps people of all skill levels feel confident in the water.

About Helio Outdoors

Helio Outdoors is a platform of high-performance outdoor recreation brands committed to making it easier for people to get outside and stay outside. With a focus on quality, comfort, and accessibility, Helio Outdoors develops gear that supports everyday adventurers and growing communities of new participants. Its portfolio includes Aqua, Airhead, Inyo Pools, Pureline, and Yukon Charlie’s.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Bolio

Senior Marketing Manager

Helio Outdoors

sbolio@heliooutdoors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60aef7c6-bc52-41e2-bce0-8b8a4745dcb4