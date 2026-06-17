Lakeside Software Named to TIME's America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software , the industry-leading digital employee experience (DEX) engineering company, today announced it has been named to TIME's inaugural America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026 , ranking #15 out of 250 companies recognized for their contributions to workplace technology.

Produced in partnership with Statista, the list evaluated more than 5,000 U.S. companies dedicated to developing and providing workplace technologies across HR, workforce management, employee experience, learning and development, and workplace operations. Companies were scored equally on two dimensions: financial strength assessed using revenue, funding, and market capitalization data drawn from public sources and company disclosures, and industry impact within the WorkTech sector.

"This recognition from TIME reflects what our customers have known for years, that when technology works for the people who depend on it, everyone wins,” said Mike Schumacher, CEO, Lakeside Software. “AI is accelerating what's possible in the workplace, and we're proud to be among the companies helping enterprises harness that potential. This is a milestone for our team and the customers we serve."

The TIME recognition joins Lakeside's recent designation as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Digital Employee Experience Management Tools Magic Quadrant™ for the third consecutive year, underscoring the company's continued momentum as enterprises turn to AI-powered digital employee experience solutions to gain greater visibility into the health of their technology environments and address issues before they impact productivity. The full America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026 ranking is available on TIME's website.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is the pioneer of AI-powered digital employee experience (DEX), enabling IT to move from reactive support to proactive, strategic operations. With its flagship platform, SysTrack, and suite of tools for autonomous service desk operations, SysTrack AI, Lakeside transforms high-resolution, first-party telemetry into predictive insights and automated resolutions—empowering enterprises to reduce downtime, accelerate issue resolution, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across endpoints, edge, and OT environments. Trusted by global enterprises and service providers, SysTrack scales to estates with over one million endpoints, reducing IT costs, preventing failures, and driving smarter decisions through unparalleled visibility. Lakeside is designing the future of DEX—because in today’s hybrid, distributed, and AI-driven world, IT matters. Learn more at https://systrack.ai

Media Contact:

Brittany Frey | brittany@haysfreypr.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.