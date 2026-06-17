Clarksdale Attorney Christopher W. Winter Sworn In as President of the Mississippi Association for Justice

Clarksdale, MS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, June 12, 2026, Christopher W. Winter took the gavel as the 63rd President of the Mississippi Association for Justice (MAJ). Winter is a member of Merkel & Cocke, P.A., a plaintiffs' personal injury firm based in Clarksdale, MS. The swearing-in took place during the MAJ’s Annual Convention, which was held from June 11–13, 2026. The MAJ is the state’s principal trial attorney organization committed to preserving access to justice in Mississippi courts.





Strengthening the civil justice system through the Mississippi Association for Justice

Today, more than 600 of Mississippi’s attorneys are active members in the MAJ. The organization’s mission is to promote a strong civil justice system that allows injured individuals to hold corporations and negligent parties accountable. MAJ advocates against legislative efforts to weaken legal protections for ordinary Mississippians.

“The MAJ plays a vital role in protecting access to the civil justice system,” said Christopher W. Winter. “As a native Mississippian, I’m honored to continue the organization’s commitment to ensuring that everyday people can hold even the biggest and most powerful corporations accountable when they act irresponsibly.”

About Christopher W. Winter

Winter was born and raised in Clarksdale, MS, and has lifelong roots in the state. He’s an alumnus of the University of Mississippi School of Law and was admitted to the bar and started practicing law in 1996. In 2016, he joined Merkel & Cocke, P.A., where he handles cases involving medical negligence, professional negligence, and products liability.

Winter is the second attorney from Merkel & Cocke to serve as President of the MAJ. His colleague, Cynthia Mitchell, held the role for the 2016-2017 term.

For more information, visit www.merkel-cocke.com.