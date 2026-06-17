Richtech Robotics Selected as Featured Exhibitor in First-Ever Humanoid Pavilion at Automate 2026

Industrial humanoid robot DEX will hand out its precision-carved pendants to attendees at Booth #2088 demonstrating The “DEX” Experience

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based robotics company developing AI-driven automation solutions for commercial and industrial applications, announces it will be a featured exhibitor in the first-ever Humanoid Pavilion at Automate 2026. Operating as "The Intelligence Showcase" at Booth #2088, Richtech Robotics’ presence at the pavilion will focus on Embodied AI and Human-Robot Collaboration, demonstrating the "brain" behind the machine.

"The DEX Experience is a glimpse into the next generation of human-robot collaboration," said Richtech Robotics’ CEO Wayne Huang. "We believe advanced physical AI can seamlessly understand and execute complex, real-time tasks alongside people, and our technology, which utilizes NVIDIA technology stack, demonstrates this potential."

Attendees visiting the pavilion will be treated to a fully interactive demonstration known as: The "DEX" Experience. During this real-time activation, two DEX humanoid robots will be on display, one demonstrating a laser engraving workflow in collaboration with supporting hardware, and a second DEX providing an interactive presentation explaining its features, capabilities, and benefits to attendees via a guided display system. As the main hook of the demonstration, DEX will manufacture and hand out precision-carved pendants, each featuring a custom QR code that links guests directly to a live stream of Richtech’s robots in action.

In addition, Richtech Robotics will showcase additional robotic solutions at Booth #17060 in the Main Hall where its headline features are powered by NVIDIA. Specifically, it will feature screens showcasing how Richtech Robotics leverages the NVIDIA technology stack, including Sim2Real training in NVIDIA Isaac Sim, to successfully evolve its humanoid industrial robot, DEX, from a simulation to a high-functioning physical AI.

A Titan autonomous mobile robot will also be on display in the Humanoid Pavilion as a static demonstration unit, illustrating how additional system components can be integrated into a broader automation ecosystem for material movement and post-production packaging workflows.

Automate is the largest robotics and automation event in North America and brings together leaders across the industry. For more information, visit the event’s website.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of Richtech Robotics’ products to deliver the anticipated benefits described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof, which filings may be amended from time to time after the date hereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Ron Robledo

press@richtechrobotics.com