New Sales Book for Non-Sales Professionals Reframes Influence and the Deep Truth Behind Persuasion

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an age dominated by artificial intelligence, automation, mistrust, and information overload, a new book about sales for non-sales professionals argues that the most powerful driver of influence and sales remains deeply human: connection and trust.





In the new book, Everyone Sells: How to Influence Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime , author Mark Kapczynski, Co-Founder and CEO of Kontrol Media, challenges the outdated perception of sales as manipulation or pressure, and the stereotypical notion of the used-car salesperson. Instead, the book argues that influence is an essential life skill rooted in authenticity and emotional intelligence.

Unlike traditional sales books written for sales teams, Everyone Sells is aimed at everyone else in the organization. The book is for the CEO who needs to sell ideas and strategy to the board of directors; the HR leader who needs buy-in on a new talent initiative; the entrepreneur who needs to convince venture capitalists of funding; and anyone else who needs to influence employees, customers, managers, and patients.

Kapczynski argues that “selling” has become an essential skill for leaders, managers, marketers, customer service representatives, technical experts, and HR team members whose success increasingly depends on inspiring action.

“Selling is not about manipulation or pressure. It’s about connection,” says Kapczynski. “And yet sales remains one of the most misread professions in business. This book challenges outdated stereotypes and shows how selling is really about creating value and helping people make decisions.”

Blending neuroscience, psychology, and real-world business insight, Everyone Sells explores why emotions drive decisions before logic justifies them. The book examines how storytelling activates emotional engagement, why mission-driven communication often outperforms product-focused messaging, and how anyone can become a more effective communicator and influencer.

“As technology blurs what’s real, the line between influence and manipulation gets thinner,” said Anatoly Kvitnitsky, CEO of AI or Not. “This (book) is a sharp reminder that whether you call it sales or not, you are already doing it.”

According to the book, the most effective communicators are not those with the most polished techniques, but those whose words, beliefs, and emotions are genuinely aligned. “Most people underestimate how much they’re signaling in every interaction. This book puts language to something that’s usually invisible,” says Bant Breen, CEO, Qnary.





For more information about Everyone Sells: How to Influence Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime, visit here .

About Kontrol Media

Kontrol Media is a commerce media and demand generation agency that finds the revenue companies want to capture and opens the channels to go after it.

Founded in 2007, the firm works with PE-backed and mid-market companies to stand up new revenue streams, build and operate retail media networks, and develop the sales and marketing programs to support them.

The firm operates a real estate media network that gives brands access to home buyers, sellers, and agents across every stage of the purchase journey, and has built and operated commerce media networks for clients, including REMAX.

Kontrol Media runs on execution over advice.

Media Contact:

Michele Nachum

Kontrol Media

michele@kontrolmedia.com | 425-698-7477



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