ConnectureDRX and Powervox Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise Voice AI Across the Medicare Distribution Ecosystem





MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectureDRX, the leading provider of Medicare plan comparison and enrollment technology, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Powervox, an industry-focused enterprise voice AI pioneer. The collaboration connects Powervox's conversational AI capabilities with ConnectureDRX's distribution network. Through the partnership, Medicare organizations utilizing ConnectureDRX will gain access to enterprise-grade voice AI designed to support member engagement, enrollment-related interactions, plan comparison workflows, and high-volume communications while maintaining consistency with existing operational and compliance requirements.

Medicare organizations face growing pressure to support increasing call volumes, meet rising consumer expectations for immediate service, and maintain operational consistency during high-demand enrollment periods. The combined solution helps organizations scale communications without requiring proportional increases in staffing resources.

Unlike generic technology implementations, the partnership is built around close operational coordination between both organizations. Leveraging deep experience in highly regulated markets, the Powervox team works alongside ConnectureDRX to ensure deployments align with established workflows, compliance requirements, and service expectations across the Medicare ecosystem.

"We didn't just want a technology vendor; we wanted an operational partner who deeply understands the daily workflows and realities of the Medicare landscape," said Andrew Tutaj, President of ConnectureDRX. "Working closely together allows us to deliver a more seamless rollout experience for our customers while maintaining the consistency and reliability they expect from the ConnectureDRX platform."

"Medicare organizations don’t need another disconnected AI tool," said Brian Wright, Co-Founder and Head of Operations at Powervox. "They need technology that fits naturally into the workflows, compliance requirements, and operational realities their teams manage every day. By combining ConnectureDRX’s market-leading platform with Powervox’s enterprise voice AI capabilities, we’re helping organizations deliver faster, more consistent experiences at scale."

Under the agreement, ConnectureDRX will lead market distribution and customer engagement, while Powervox will provide the underlying conversational AI platform and ongoing operational support for integrated voice automation solutions.

About ConnectureDRX

ConnectureDRX is the leading provider of Medicare enrollment and drug transparency technology, helping health plans, FMOs, agents, and beneficiaries navigate Medicare with clarity and confidence. For over 25 years, its innovative, compliant solutions have driven personalized member experiences that contribute directly to growth and customer retention across the national Medicare market.

About Powervox

Powervox delivers autonomous, enterprise-grade voice AI solutions designed and managed by seasoned operational and technology experts. The company specializes in intelligent communication automation and secure multi-channel workflow orchestration, serving as a trusted strategic partner to highly regulated organizations. Powervox helps these teams dramatically improve communication efficiency, reduce operational friction, and confidently navigate complex environments while maintaining full control and compliance.

Contact Info:

ConnectureDRX

Kara Tarantino, Sr Director, Marketing

ktarantino@connecture.com