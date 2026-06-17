VisionWave Holdings Makes International Defense Debut at Eurosatory 2026, Unveiling VARAN™ Autonomous Ground System to the World’s Defense Community for the First Time

PARIS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a global developer of autonomous unmanned systems and AI-powered perception software, on June 15th opened its first-ever international defense exhibition presence at Eurosatory 2026, the world’s foremost land and airland defense and security exhibition, held at Paris Nord Villepinte, France. The Company is exhibiting at Booth Pe5a Ext6 across all five days of the show, June 15–19, 2026, with live demonstrations of the VARAN™ Autonomous Ground System running throughout the exhibition.

Today’s opening marks the first time VARAN™ has been presented to the international defense community as a fully developed, physical product, alongside VisionWave’s passive battlefield perception architecture and the STRATUM™ AI operational management platform, which incorporates the Company’s acquired qSpeed™ computational acceleration intellectual property. In addition, the company has integrated a unique optical and thermal computer vision sensing layer to its STRATUM™ AI platform, as part of a recently announced collaboration with Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX). Foresight's camera-based stereo and thermal perception, proven across automotive and defense programs, were swiftly integrated into VARAN™, provided an additional innovative advantage to the product.

VisionWave deployed a team of eleven to Paris for the exhibition, including five members of the Company’s Board of Directors and one member of its Advisory Board, representing the largest and most senior international deployment in the Company’s history, and a direct statement of the strategic significance the Board places on Eurosatory 2026 as a launchpad for VARAN™.

Caption: VisionWave’s eleven-person team, including five directors and one Advisory Board member — photographed at Booth Pe5a Ext6, Paris Nord Villepinte, on Day 1 of Eurosatory 2026, June 15, 2026. Two VARAN™ Autonomous Ground System units are visible on display in the foreground.

“This is the moment VisionWave steps onto the world stage. VARAN™ is live, it is here, and every defense decision-maker walking through this exhibition can see it, touch it, and question it. We built this platform from the ground up, every system, every design decision, every line of code, and today we are showing it to the world for the first time. The team we have brought to Paris reflects how seriously we take this moment.”

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman & CEO, VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

LIVE AT EUROSATORY 2026

VARAN™ Autonomous Ground System: First International Public Debut

VARAN™ is VisionWave’s next-generation modular autonomous unmanned ground vehicle, designed and engineered in the United Kingdom and developed entirely in-house from the ground up. Eurosatory 2026 marks its first presentation to the international defense community as a working, physical prototype.

The platform is engineered around a core operational principle: it must be able to operate effectively in the conditions where most autonomous ground systems fail. GPS-denied and electronically jammed environments are treated not as edge cases but as the design baseline. VARAN™ navigates using cameras, thermal imaging, and passive 3D vision, planning its route onboard and continuing to operate autonomously when the communications link is degraded or absent — without emitting the radar, LiDAR, or active RF signals that adversary electronic warfare systems can detect, locate, and target.

The platform’s height-adjustable chassis on extendable wheel arms automatically modifies the vehicle’s stance to match the terrain — running low and fast across open ground and rising to clear water, rubble, and urban obstacles without operator input. Each wheel drives independently, enabling the vehicle to rotate on the spot in confined spaces. A single chassis is designed to be field-reconfigured across eight distinct mission profiles without returning to a depot.

VARAN™ KEY PERFORMANCE TARGETS (SUBJECT TO ONGOING DEVELOPMENT AND TESTING)

Maximum speed: 45 mph (72 km/h) across open terrain

Payload capacity: up to 400 kg

Towing capacity: in excess of 1,000 kg

Mission profiles: 8 reconfigurable roles from a single chassis — ISTAR, counter-UAS, air defense, CASEVAC, logistics, route clearance, force protection, and electronic warfare support

Navigation: autonomous operation in GPS-denied and jammed environments; passive perception with no active emissions

Survivability: if a wheel arm is damaged, the vehicle is designed to complete the mission and return under its own power

Field repairability: common modular parts and a standard field repair kit enable in-theatre maintenance without specialist infrastructure

Open architecture: adopting nations can integrate their own sensors, national cryptography, and payloads, and manage their own through-life support





VIDEO AVAILABLE FOR MEDIA USE

Live demonstration footage — VARAN™ operating at Eurosatory 2026, Paris, June 15, 2026: youtu.be/JF8b3bSbwnI

youtu.be/JF8b3bSbwnI Conceptual animation (AI-rendered illustration of mission scenarios — not live footage): youtube.com/watch?v=eHqoS2j76H4





“Traditional ground robots are too expensive, too complex, and too fragile to field at the scale modern operations demand. We started from the operator in the field, not the engineer in the depot. The result is a platform that keeps working when the link drops, the GPS dies, or the ground gets trickier.” Jeremy Williman, British inventor of VARAN™ and Managing Director, VisionWave UK & Europe

AI & PERCEPTION ARCHITECTURE

STRATUM™ AI Ecosystem and Passive Battlefield Perception

Alongside VARAN™, VisionWave is presenting the STRATUM™ AI operational management platform: the connected intelligence layer designed to orchestrate and supervise VisionWave’s family of air and ground autonomous systems as a coordinated operational unit. STRATUM™ is being developed to provide real-time mission control and decision support across fleets of unmanned vehicles, processing and communicating field data with the speed and situational awareness that modern contested environments demand.

VARAN™ operates as the flagship platform of the STRATUM™ ecosystem, which is designed to connect autonomous ground vehicles, aerial systems, counter-drone capability, and passive battlefield sensing within a single open-architecture framework, sharing common parts, training pipelines, and sustainment infrastructure across the platform family.

The passive perception architecture integrated within VARAN™ — combining visible-spectrum stereo vision, thermal imaging, and AI-driven 3D terrain interpretation — provides the platform’s foundational autonomy capability: the ability to see, understand, and navigate a contested environment without emitting any detectable signature. This architecture is a core component of the STRATUM™ ecosystem’s shared sensing layer across platforms.

TECHNOLOGY ASSET

qSpeed™: Acquired Computational Acceleration IP Integrated into STRATUM™

VisionWave is also presenting to Eurosatory attendees the Company’s qSpeed™ computational acceleration architecture, acquired intellectual property being developed for integration into the STRATUM™ AI platform. qSpeed™ is designed to reduce latency across mission-critical decision workflows by prioritizing decision-critical computation paths — enabling systems to produce rapid initial insights that can be further refined through subsequent processing cycles.

In the context of autonomous defense systems, the ability to compress decision cycles is a direct operational advantage. qSpeed™ is being developed with targeted applications in RF-informed fire-control workflows, counter-UAS coordination systems, intercept analysis and targeting, and cybersecurity detection and response. The technology is currently in proof-of-concept development and is being showcased at Eurosatory 2026 as part of VisionWave’s broader technology portfolio.

CORPORATE PRESENCE

Board-Level International Deployment

VisionWave’s Eurosatory 2026 team of eleven represents the most significant international corporate deployment in the Company’s history. The delegation includes five members of the Board of Directors and one Advisory Board member, alongside employees and specialist consultants supporting live demonstrations and partner briefings across the five-day exhibition. The senior composition of the delegation reflects the Board’s direct engagement with the Company’s defense market strategy and the importance placed on VARAN’s international launch.

Private partner briefings are available throughout the exhibition by appointment for procurement officials, capability planners, national integrators, and end-user representatives. RSVP: varan@vwav.inc.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

VisionWave at Eurosatory 2026

Booth: Pe5a Ext6, Paris Nord Villepinte, France

Dates: Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19, 2026

Live demonstrations: running across all five days of the show

Systems on display: VARAN™ Autonomous Ground System (live hardware), STRATUM™ AI ecosystem, passive battlefield perception architecture, qSpeed™ computational acceleration IP

Private partner briefings: by appointment — varan@vwav.inc



Full exhibition information: www.vwav.inc/eurosatory-paris-2026

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the VARAN™ Autonomous Ground System and its intended performance characteristics, capabilities, and mission profiles; the STRATUM™ AI platform and its intended functionality; the qSpeed™ computational acceleration architecture and its development status and intended applications; the integration of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s camera-based stereo and thermal perception technology into the VARAN™ platform; and other product development, integration, and business activities. The performance targets and system specifications described herein are subject to ongoing development and testing and may not be achieved. qSpeed™ is currently in proof-of-concept development. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” or similar expressions, or by statements that events, trends, or results “may,” “will,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Risks include but are not limited to: development, integration, and testing risks inherent in advanced autonomous and AI-powered systems; regulatory, export control, and national security approval requirements (including ITAR and related regimes); market acceptance and competition; the availability of financing and capital; macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; intellectual property risks; dependence on key personnel and partners; the timing and successful closing of pending or proposed acquisitions, investments, and strategic collaborations; the Company’s ability to secure government and defense contracts or program-of-record status; defense budget uncertainties; integration risks associated with recently acquired technologies and subsidiaries, including the qSpeed™ computational acceleration intellectual property and the integration of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s perception technology; the prosecution, protection, and enforcement of intellectual property, including provisional patent applications; delays or failures in achieving technical, development, testing, or commercialization milestones; and other risks described in the Company’s SEC filings, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein and in the Company’s SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Investors and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc.

Investor & Media Relations: media@vwav.inc | IR@vwav.inc Exhibition: varan@vwav.inc

UK Media (Eurosatory): Annabel Mead — annabel@canny-comms.co.uk | +44 (0)7823 335 468

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11fbec78-afd6-420f-9c38-1202d717d727