Merakris Therapeutics Awarded U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule Contract, Expanding Federal Market Access for Dermacyte® AC Matrix Amniotic Membrane Allograft

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company focused on advanced biologic technologies for wound care and tissue repair, today announced that it has been awarded a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract for its Dermacyte® AC Matrix Amniotic Membrane Allograft product portfolio.

The five-year contract (Contract No. 36F79726D0144), effective June 15, 2026 through June 14, 2031, was awarded under Schedule 65 II A – Medical Equipment and Supplies and provides eligible Veterans Affairs medical centers and federal healthcare facilities with streamlined access to Dermacyte® AC Matrix through established government procurement channels. The Veterans Health Administration operates the nation's largest integrated healthcare system, serving millions of Veterans annually through a nationwide network of medical centers, outpatient clinics, and specialty care facilities.

The awarded contract includes seven Dermacyte® AC Matrix configurations ranging from 2 cm x 2 cm to 7 cm x 7 cm, providing clinicians with multiple options to address varying procedural and tissue defect requirements.

Dermacyte® AC Matrix is a full-thickness, lyophilized amnion-intermediate layer and chorion graft intended to protect tissue defects. Designed for wound care and surgical applications, Dermacyte® AC Matrix provides a biologic barrier covering intended to support the body's natural healing environment. Multiple size configurations allow facilities to align product selection with procedural requirements while supporting efficient inventory management.

"This contract award represents a significant commercialization milestone for Merakris and establishes a scalable pathway into one of the largest integrated healthcare systems in the United States," said Chris Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Merakris Therapeutics. "Federal market access is increasingly important to distributors seeking differentiated products that address complex wound care and surgical needs," Broderick added. "With federal pricing established and procurement mechanisms now in place, Merakris is actively evaluating strategic distribution relationships that can support broader product availability throughout the Veterans Health Administration and other eligible federal healthcare facilities."

The VA Federal Supply Schedule is widely recognized as one of the most efficient procurement vehicles available to federal healthcare facilities. By establishing pre-negotiated pricing and contract terms, the award enables eligible facilities to access Dermacyte® AC through a streamlined purchasing process while reducing administrative burdens for providers and procurement personnel.

The contract incorporates flexible purchasing programs designed to support facility-specific clinical and budgetary requirements.

Merakris believes the federal contracting infrastructure established through this award provides a scalable platform for future regenerative medicine products as they advance through development, regulatory review, and commercialization.

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative biologic solutions for wound care, tissue repair, and surgical applications. The company's mission is to improve patient outcomes through advanced regenerative technologies while delivering value to healthcare providers, healthcare systems, and patients.

Distribution and Partnership Inquiries

Merakris Therapeutics welcomes discussions with qualified regional distributors, federal sales organizations, specialty wound care distributors, surgical biologics distributors, and strategic commercialization partners interested in expanding access to Dermacyte® AC Matrix within federal and commercial healthcare markets.

Companies interested in distribution, government sales representation, or strategic commercialization partnerships are encouraged to submit inquiries through the Merakris Partnership Portal: https://merakris.com/partnerships/.

Merakris Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of Merakris’ products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Merakris’ management believes that any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Merakris, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and advisors and on the global economy as a whole.