Kratos Completes Cross-Country Autonomous Tractor-Trailer Deployment Supporting NASCAR Race Logistics

SAN DIEGOT, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security, and Global Markets, today announced the successful completion of a cross-country autonomous tractor-trailer platooning deployment transporting critical race equipment from Charlotte, North Carolina to Naval Base Coronado in support of the NASCAR Anduril 250.

Kratos completes cross-country unmanned truck platooning

deployment in support of NASCAR.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d878f9bf-347c-45aa-b086-a4f2e3f51ce9

The deployment was conducted in collaboration with Champion Tire & Wheel, a leading motorsports logistics provider supporting NASCAR operations, and built on the successful 2025 auto-platooning deployment supporting the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Anduril 250 cross-country deployment expanded the capability into a multi-state, long-haul logistics operation, further demonstrating Kratos’ dual-use innovation strategy of adapting proven defense autonomy for commercial deployment.





“Last year proved the concept. This year demonstrated scalable execution,” said Maynard Factor, Vice President of Business Development at Kratos. “Our autonomous follower tractor-trailer successfully completed a cross-country logistics haul, demonstrating how platooning technology can safely improve efficiency, expand freight capacity, and help address ongoing driver shortages.”

Kratos’ autonomous truck platooning system pairs a human-driven lead tractor-trailer with an autonomous follower tractor-trailer supervised by an onboard safety rider. Using synchronized steering, braking, and speed control, the follower vehicle traveled as part of a multi-state freight deployment while maintaining safety and operational oversight. A layered autonomy approach combining GPS, onboard sensors, and advanced vehicle controls enabled operation across dynamic roadway and environmental conditions.

Kratos' NASCAR deployment demonstrated the maturity of autonomous freight movements from controlled pilot programs into revenue-generating commercial logistics operations. By enabling a single driver to support multiple vehicles, leader-follower autonomous platooning offers a practical path toward increasing freight capacity, improving operational efficiency, and expanding the use of autonomy across both commercial transportation and defense logistics applications.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com