AXIL Brands Announces Full Range of Advanced Hearing Protection and Enhancement Products at U.S. Marine Corps Exchanges (MCX)

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, is proud to announce that its full range of premium products is expected to be available in July at selected Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) locations in the United States.

This expanded availability provides U.S. Marines, their families, and authorized patrons with convenient access to AXIL’s cutting edge solutions designed for high performance environments. AXIL’s products, include the XCOR® and XCOR Pro® wireless earbuds, the newly released MX II series earmuffs, GS Extreme 3.0, and X series earplugs. These advanced hearing devices deliver superior noise compression, protect against harmful sounds, and enhance speech clarity and situational awareness, critical features for military personnel.

“We are incredibly proud to support our military by making AXIL’s full line of hearing protection and enhancement products available through the MCX system,” said Tyler Smith, Head of Global Sales at AXIL. “Marines operate in some of the most demanding conditions, where protecting hearing while maintaining clear communication can make all the difference. Offering our technology to USMC service members, past and present is an honor and aligns perfectly with AXIL’s mission to deliver reliable, high-performance audio solutions that safeguard and empower users.”

AXIL’s products are engineered with military and tactical needs in mind, featuring water and sweat resistance, extended battery life, and secure non-Bluetooth variants where required. This partnership reflects AXIL’s ongoing commitment to serving those who protect our nation.

For more information on AXIL products, visit goaxil.com.

About Marine Corps Exchange (MCX)

The Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) has been proudly serving Marines, their families, and authorized patrons since 1897. As a key component of Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS), the MCX operates as a one-stop shopping destination offering tax-free savings on a wide variety of quality merchandise and services. All earnings generated by the MCX are returned directly to support Marine Corps quality of life programs, enhancing the well-being and readiness of Marines and their families worldwide.

About AXIL Brands, Inc.

AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL) designs, manufactures, and markets premium hearing enhancement and protection devices under the AXIL® brand. The company’s innovative products serve shooters, hunters, industrial users, musicians, and everyday consumers who demand superior sound clarity combined with effective hearing protection. AXIL is committed to redefining hearing technology through advanced engineering and user-focused design.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact: press@goaxil.com