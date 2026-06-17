CORE IR Strengthens its Leading Healthcare Communications Practice with the Addition of Three Industry Veterans

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and digital communications firm with a longstanding focus on the healthcare sector, today announced the expansion of its Healthcare Communications and Investor Relations Practice with the addition of Bruce Voss, Yvonne Briggs, and Tirth Patel. The appointment of these three highly respected investor relations professionals significantly enhances CORE's ability to provide best-in-class strategic counsel to publicly traded and private healthcare companies navigating increasingly complex capital markets and stakeholder engagement environments.

Voss, Briggs, and Patel bring to CORE decades of deep sector expertise advising biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, healthcare technology, and healthcare services companies through critical stages of growth, financing, clinical and regulatory milestones, commercialization, and public market engagement. Their appointments mark a significant milestone in the evolution of CORE’s platform, which integrates the firm’s investor relations, capital markets advisory, corporate communications, public relations, and digital communications capabilities. This unified approach is designed to help clients build visibility, credibility, investor engagement, and long-term market value.

“Our growing Healthcare practice has long been an area of specialization for CORE,” said Scott Gordon, CORE IR Co-Founder and President. “The addition of Bruce, Yvonne, and Tirth strengthens an exceptional team and significantly expands the depth of expertise we provide to clients. Together, we have built a healthcare communications practice that combines scientific understanding, capital markets expertise, strategic communications counsel, and digital engagement at a level few firms can match.”

Gordon continued, “In today’s complex market environment, clients require more than traditional investor relations. Healthcare companies need precise investor messaging, sophisticated capital markets counsel, credible media relations, strategic stakeholder communications, digital visibility, social amplification and a unified narrative that carries across every touchpoint. That is exactly where CORE is differentiated.”

“CORE IR is committed to building the industry’s premier strategic communications and investor relations platform,” said Bruce Voss. “Healthcare companies require specialized counsel, deep investor relationships, and the ability to translate complex science and business strategy into clear market narratives. CORE is exceptionally well positioned to deliver that. I’m thrilled to join a team with the talent and focus to make a real difference for clients, and look forward to helping strengthen CORE’s healthcare franchise and contribute to its next phase of growth.”

Voss is a seasoned healthcare investor relations professional who has worked in the sector since 1990. Over the course of his career, he has advised hundreds of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and healthcare services companies, ranging from development-stage innovators to large public companies listed on U.S. and international exchanges. At CORE, Voss will help lead the firm’s healthcare investor relations strategy, bringing extensive experience in public market positioning, investor engagement, corporate messaging and healthcare-specific capital markets advisory.

Briggs brings more than two decades of experience across healthcare investor relations, investment banking, and corporate development. Her background includes advising healthcare clients on communications strategy, growth initiatives, financial messaging, and transactional situations. Earlier in her career, Briggs worked in equity research and investment banking, executing healthcare capital raising and M&A transactions, before moving to the corporate side with a publicly traded diagnostics company where she supported investor relations, acquisitions, and strategic growth initiatives. At CORE, she will provide senior-level healthcare IR and strategic communications counsel to companies navigating financing rounds, growth phases, strategic transactions, and public market engagement.

Patel brings specialized experience supporting life sciences and healthcare companies through investor communications, earnings communications, investor conferences, capital markets engagement, and corporate visibility initiatives. With degrees in both mathematics and motor learning, a neuroscience-related field, he has worked with companies across biotechnology, medical technology, and healthcare services, supporting public market communications programs designed to strengthen investor understanding, expand visibility, and deepen engagement with the investment community. At CORE, Patel will support healthcare clients across day-to-day investor relations execution, conference strategy, messaging, shareholder communications, and investor outreach.

About CORE IR

CORE IR is a leading investor relations, public relations and digital communications firm that helps public and private companies build visibility, credibility and value. Through integrated investor relations, capital markets advisory, corporate communications, public relations, media strategy and digital communications services, CORE helps clients strengthen their market position, engage key stakeholders and achieve long-term growth objectives.

Media Contact

Kati Waldenberg

Managing Director

CORE Public relations

pr@coreir.com