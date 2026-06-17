American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Appoints Dr. Robert V. Duncan as Independent Scientific and Strategic Advisor

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, is pleased to announce that Robert V. Duncan, Ph.D., has agreed to serve as an Independent Scientific and Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Duncan is a distinguished physicist, inventor, and research executive whose career spans more than three decades across advanced physics research, national laboratories, federal advisory roles, technology commercialization, and university research leadership. American Fusion believes Dr. Duncan’s experience and independent perspective will provide valuable guidance as the Company advances development and testing of its proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

Dr. Duncan currently serves as President’s Distinguished Chair in Physics and Professor of Physics at Texas Tech University, one of the highest academic honors in the field. Throughout his career, he has held numerous senior leadership positions, including Vice President for Research and Vice President for Strategic Research Initiatives at Texas Tech University, Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Missouri, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories, and Founding Director of the New Mexico Consortium at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

In these roles, Dr. Duncan has overseen major federal research programs, advanced energy initiatives, national security projects, and multidisciplinary scientific collaborations involving leading researchers and institutions across the United States.

His scientific expertise spans a broad range of disciplines relevant to advanced energy development, including quantum systems and superconductivity, cryogenic measurement and instrumentation, nuclear and fusion-related energy cycles, advanced materials and isotope physics, space-based physics and propulsion technologies, and scientific instrumentation and diagnostics.

Dr. Duncan has also played an important role in U.S. government science policy and research strategy through service on the Scientific Advisory Board of the United States Air Force, participation on National Academy of Sciences panels and committees, and as a NASA Flight Principal Investigator.

A Fellow of both the American Physical Society and the National Academy of Inventors, Dr. Duncan is the inventor or co-inventor of 14 issued U.S. patents and more than 30 international patent filings spanning advanced instrumentation, cryogenic systems, energy technologies, and medical devices. Several of these innovations have been successfully commercialized, contributing to the creation and growth of companies that achieved significant enterprise value and public market success.

Dr. Duncan’s experience spans fundamental physics research, national laboratory leadership, intellectual property development, technology commercialization, and federal scientific advisory roles. The Company believes his experience and independent perspective will provide valuable guidance as American Fusion advances development and testing of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

“I have known of Dr. Duncan’s work and reputation for many years and I am extremely pleased that he has agreed to serve as an independent advisor to American Fusion,” said Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “Robert has successfully operated at the highest levels of science, academia, government research, and technology commercialization. His experience with national laboratories, advanced energy systems, instrumentation, and intellectual property development is extraordinarily valuable to our team. As we continue advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform through development and testing, having a scientist of Dr. Duncan’s caliber associated with the Company provides both technical insight and independent scientific perspective. We are honored to have him involved.”

“Everyone at American Fusion is excited to welcome Dr. Duncan as an independent advisor,” added Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “His accomplishments speak for themselves. Very few individuals have built careers that combine world-class scientific achievement, national laboratory leadership, federal advisory experience, intellectual property creation, and successful technology commercialization. We believe Dr. Duncan’s involvement further strengthens our scientific foundation and demonstrates our commitment to assembling the highest quality team possible as we move toward testing, validation, and commercialization of the Texatron™ platform. His guidance is expected to provide important scientific and strategic perspective as we pursue our long-term vision of delivering compact fusion energy solutions to global markets.”

American Fusion believes Dr. Duncan’s participation will contribute meaningfully in several areas, including independent scientific and technical review, strategic guidance on research and development initiatives, government and national laboratory engagement, intellectual property strategy and portfolio development, technology commercialization planning, corporate governance, and long-term fusion energy deployment strategies.

The Company believes Dr. Duncan’s involvement further reinforces its commitment to rigorous scientific development, disciplined governance, and the pursuit of commercially viable fusion energy technologies.

For more information regarding Dr. Robert V. Duncan, shareholders and interested parties may review his publicly available professional profiles and academic biography at the following resources:

Wikipedia - Robert V. Duncan

LinkedIn - Robert Duncan

Texas Tech University Department of Physics & Astronomy - Faculty

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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