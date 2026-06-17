Chang Robotics and Wheel.me Partner to Make Any Cart, Shelf, or Fixture Autonomous

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chang Robotics, an engineering firm that designs and deploys autonomous systems for American manufacturers, and Wheel.me, a robotics company specializing in autonomous wheel technology, are expanding their partnership to bring autonomous mobility to a wider range of industries and facility types. The collaboration strengthens Chang Robotics' ability to serve clients whose operations call for compact, flexible automation that works with their existing infrastructure.





Wheel.me's Genius platform uses four autonomous wheels with, lidar, and 3D vision to transform standard carts, shelves, and fixtures into self-driving units. With Omnidirectional wheels, that allow navigation in any direction, including forwards, backwards, and side-to-side, the system operates in environments where space is limited and flexibility is essential.

"Wheel.me gives us another way to meet our clients where they are," said Ross Barnard, CTO and Chief Engineer of Chang Robotics. "Not every operation needs a large-scale AMR deployment. Some of our clients need a solution that works with what they already have on the floor, fits in tight spaces, and gets them into automation without replacing their existing equipment. That is exactly what this partnership allows us to deliver."

The expanded partnership builds on a relationship that began in 2023 when Chang Robotics (then Chang Industrial) first partnered with Wheel.me to explore autonomous applications across healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality. Under the renewed agreement, Chang Robotics will integrate Wheel.me's technology into client solutions, with Wheel.me providing product support and training.

Key capabilities of the Wheel.me platform include:

Autonomous mobility for existing carts and bins

The wheels are mounted to the bottom corners of the cart. Creating flexibility for carts with narrow footprints and large footprints. Allowing for unique agility or flexibility for carts that would be large and awkward for a traditional AMR to move.

Lateral movement for navigation in confined spaces traditional AMRs cannot access









"Chang Robotics has been a valued partner since the early days of our U.S. expansion, and we are excited to take this next step together," said Trevor Benson, a Head of Partnerships at Wheel.me. "Their engineering expertise and client relationships make them the right team to bring our technology into facilities that are ready for automation but need a solution built for their scale."

For more information, visit www.changrobotics.ai or www.wheel.me. Wheel.me will be exhibiting at Automate, June 22-25, 2026 in Detroit, MI.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a minority-owned, faith-based Factory 5.0 automation engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and collaborative robotics. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown, delivering data-driven solutions that include some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and by Inc. as one of the Best in Business, Chang Robotics advances human-focused automation that enhances workforce productivity and safety.

To learn more or connect with us, email media@changrobotics.ai, visit www.ChangRobotics.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Wheel.me

Wheel.me is a Norwegian robotics and IoT company pioneering autonomous indoor mobility. Founded in 2013, the company specializes in autonomous smart wheels that transform existing equipment—carts, trolleys, racks, and pallets—into self-driving robots without altering their design or requiring costly infrastructure changes. Its flagship Genius 2 module combines robotic components, indoor navigation, and data analytics to turn virtually any object into an autonomous mobile robot (AMR). Serving industries from manufacturing and automotive to logistics and healthcare, wheel.me helps businesses automate and optimize intralogistics operations with an affordable, accessible solution. With offices in Oslo, Detroit and Leon, the company is on a mission to automate anything.

To learn more or connect with us, visit www.wheel.me and follow us on LinkedIn.

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