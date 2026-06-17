NCMS Releases 2026 CTMA Magazine Celebrating 40 Years of Accelerating Technology Innovation 

 | Source: National Center for Manufacturing Sciences National Center for Manufacturing Sciences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) has just released the 2026 edition of CTMA Magazine, its annual showcase of success stories delivered through the Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Program. This year’s magazine also highlights NCMS’s 40th anniversary as a nonprofit designed to accelerate the development and adoption of technologies that drive American competitiveness.

From its earliest days, NCMS has catalyzed teams of industry, academic, and government partners to rapidly innovate countless new technology capabilities. Its CTMA Program, a 27-year-old partnership between NCMS and the Department of War (DoW), offers a unique way for technology providers and the DoW to work collaboratively on accelerated development of solutions for maintenance and sustainment operations.

Each year, CTMA Magazine highlights recent success stories and insights from a wide range of industry, academic, and DoW experts. Coverage in this year’s edition includes:

Dana Sanford, CTMA Program Officer for the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War, Materiel Readiness, underscores the benefits of distributing this annual publication: “One of the things that CTMA does well is share knowledge. The CTMA Magazine is one way we can do that,” Sanford says. “It just doesn’t stay contained within a single place or a single project; it’s spread around. And with that learning, the flywheel catches, and that’s beneficial for both DoW and for industry.”

To view the electronic version of this year’s magazine, visit: https://ncms.org/news/ctma-magazine/2026-issue-14/.

About NCMS 
NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base. NCMS leverages a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. Learn more at ncms.org, and at NCMS's LinkedIn, Twitter/X and Facebook pages.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4bf5787-4de9-421f-a02c-cc315f65dc6e

 

            




    

        

            
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