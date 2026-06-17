NioBay Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on June 16, 2026.

Shareholders holding a total of 64,776,173 common shares of the Company attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing over 34.6% of 187,313,490 common shares issued and outstanding.

Jean-Sébastien David, Josianne Beaudry, Laurence Farmer, Raymond Legault, Bruno Di Battista and Serge Savard were elected to the board of directors. The shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year and re-approved the Company’s rolling stock option plan.

Following the AGM, the Company approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,415,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. One third of the stock options granted will vest immediately and the remaining stock options granted are subject to a two year vesting period. All grants have a seven-year term at an exercise price of $0.095. The stock options have been granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and are subject to applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "will", "could" or "would" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the election of directors and the Company’s future plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of management’s beliefs, assumptions, and opinions as of the date they are made, including among others, that the Company will be able to implement its goals and future plans, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected, the risk that the Company will not be able to implement is goals and future plans, risks related to market conditions and metals prices, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability of costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, and those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information is considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements should management’s beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.

Jean-Sebastien David, geo.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 866-6500

jsdavid@niobaymetals.com

www.niobaymetals.com

Kimberly Darlington

Investor Relations

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Tel: 514-771-3398



