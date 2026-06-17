T1 Energy Receives "A" Grade in Bankability Assessment from Intertek CEA

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) announced this morning that its 5GW solar module facility, G1_Dallas, has received an "A" grade in an independent bankability assessment conducted by Intertek CEA, the world's foremost quality assurance and technical advisory firm for the solar and energy storage industries. The audit, conducted April 23 and 24, 2026, included an assessment of G1’s production capability, process control, and quality management practices associated with module manufacturing. A peer benchmark review was also conducted, finding that T1’s modules perform on par with Tier 1 competitors, matching performance criteria in terms of efficiency, temperature coefficients, mechanical dimensions, and long-term durability expectations.

The designation places T1 Energy among the top solar module manufacturing facilities audited globally by Intertek CEA. An A grade is awarded only to manufacturers demonstrating consistently high standards across production quality, process discipline, and operational reliability. Achieving this bankability rating is also an important prerequisite for T1 to supply customers with T1 branded and warranteed modules.

"Receiving an A grade from Intertek CEA is a meaningful independent confirmation of what our team has been building in Texas,” noted Dan Barcelo, Chairman and CEO of T1 Energy. “We built G1_Dallas to produce modules that customers can rely on for decades to come. This rating reflects that commitment."

The study found that T1's bill-of-materials suppliers are predominantly mature, with the exception of cell suppliers, which span a range of maturities from new and emerging to mature. According to Intertek CEA, the risk associated with cell imports is mitigated by a diversified supplier base across multiple countries, and will be further mitigated upon the start of operations at T1's G2_Austin solar cell fab in Rockdale, Texas, which is currently under construction. Phase 1 of G2_Austin is expected to deliver 2.1GW of annual capacity, with solar cell production anticipated to begin in Q4 2026.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow on social media.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

jeffrey.spittel@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 409 599 5706

Media contact:

Russell Gold

EVP, Strategic Communications

russell.gold@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 214 616 9715

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits to T1 of G1_Dallas receiving an "A" grade in the Intertek CEA Bankability Assessment, including T1’ ability to supply customers with T1-branded and warranted modules and customer reliance on T1’s solar modules; the expected commencement of solar cell production at G2_Austin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the anticipated 2.1 GW of annual capacity from Phase 1 of G2_Austin. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from T1’s expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in T1’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2026, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, and in T1’s other filings with the SEC, including risks related to: (1) T1’s ability to (i) construct and equip manufacturing facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; (ii) target and retain customers and suppliers; (iii) attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; (iv) protect its intellectual property; (v) comply with legal and environmental regulations; (vi) compete in international markets in light of export and import controls; (vii) incur substantially more debt; (viii) remediate the material weakness in T1’s internal control over financial reporting or otherwise maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; (ix) qualify for the advanced manufacturing production credit under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and (x) rely on third-party warranties; (2) the concentration of T1’s operations in Texas and its dependence on a limited number of suppliers; (3) changes adversely affecting the flow of components and materials from international vendors, the costs of raw materials, components, equipment, and machinery; (4) general economic and geopolitical conditions, (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including environmental, export control and tax laws and incentives and renewable energy targets, as well as international trade policies, including tariffs, on T1’s products and competitive position; (6) the outcome of any legal proceedings relating to T1’s products and services, including intellectual property or product liability claims, commercial or contractual disputes, warranty claims, and other proceedings; and (8) the capital-intensive nature of T1’s business and its ability to raise additional capital on attractive terms or service its debt. The above referenced filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to T1 as of the date of this press release, and T1 assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1’s website in the ‘Investor Relations’ section. T1, and its CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel Barcelo, also intend to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X, LinkedIn and Instagram, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 or Daniel Barcelo post to their respective digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it and Daniel Barcelo posts and to monitor such portions of T1’s website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1’s website and its and Daniel Barcelo’s social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.