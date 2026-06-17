The Organic Dog Treat Brand Built in a Brooklyn Incubator Returns to New York

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organic dog treat brand that launched out of a Brooklyn food incubator at Industry City in 2019 is going back to where it started. Lord Jameson today launches With Love From, New York, the second release in its Travel Inspired Gift Collection With Love From, available exclusively throughout New York State.

Founder Sarah Goldberger built Lord Jameson in New York, hand-delivering early product from Industry City to Manhattan retailers before scaling the brand to its current 8,000-square-foot USDA Organic-certified manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colorado. Today the company is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, with national distribution across 5,500+ U.S. retail doors and 1,000+ internationally across four countries. With Love From, New York is the brand's return to where it began.

The recipe is apple-forward, built around organic apples paired with organic oats, dates, peanut butter, and adorned with beautiful colored coconut made with beet, and spinach. Crafted in-house in small batches, the treats reflect the brand’s commitment to artistry, ingredient integrity, and meticulous attention to detail. The packaging draws on 1930s Art Deco design with gold foil detail and includes a gift tag on the back, designed as a piece of New York to bring home.

The collection is available exclusively throughout New York State beginning June 15 at select retail partners, including Seaport Paw, Dog & Co., and Zoomies. MSRP: $15.99 for a 6 oz pouch. 18-month shelf life. No preservatives, no animal proteins, no artificial anything.

A Message from the Founder

“Lord Jameson was born in New York. I personally hand-delivered the products I made in a Brooklyn incubator to stores across Manhattan, and the city is where the brand learned what it was going to be,” said Sarah Goldberger, Founder and CEO of Lord Jameson. “With Love From, New York is a love letter to the state that gave us our start, and its designed with the same sense of craftsmanship, detail, and timelessness that inspires everything we create.”

Commitment to Organic, Clean Ingredients

Lord Jameson, described by Forbes as “the Ladurée of dog food,” is best known for its signature round shape treats adorned with coconut, and the only USDA Organic-certified, plant-based, preservative-free dog treat brand manufactured entirely in-house. R&D, production, fulfillment, and warehousing all happen under one roof at the brand's 8,000-square-foot facility in Boulder, Colorado, where every product is thoughtfully crafted with a focus on quality and consistency. Sourcing is more than 80% North American, with the majority from the United States, and all packaging is U.S.-made.

About Lord Jameson

Lord Jameson is a nationally distributed, USDA Organic-certified dog treat brand dedicated to creating clean, plant-based products that support canine wellness without compromising on taste. Founded by Sarah Goldberger, the brand manufactures all products in-house at its 8,000-square-foot facility in Boulder, Colorado, and is available at 5,500+ U.S. retail doors and 1,000+ internationally across four countries. Lord Jameson is WBENC-certified woman-owned.

For more information, visit www.lordjameson.com or follow @lordjameson on Instagram.

MEDIA ASSETS

Landing page: https://www.lordjameson.com/pages/regional

High-resolution imagery: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/tmryrcx79942hhwjitlg6/ALtG2oVxqZLThgaFcN9vgxE?rlkey=owsbw0zcjqoh1cqh2iqezv2vs&st=gtlqanib&e=1&dl=0



@lordjameson | sales@lordjameson.com | 985.805.6735

Media Contact: Matthew Berritt / matt@pantelidespr.com / 305.310.3210

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/428f309c-7505-411e-b572-9eac307c5cb4