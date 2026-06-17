GUTHRIE NAMES HAK KIM AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SAYRE, Pa., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce the appointment of Hak Kim, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), joining in the new fiscal year.

Kim joins Guthrie following a competitive national search and brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, with deep expertise in financial strategy, operations and growth.

Most recently, Kim served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of AtlantiCare Health Network, where he led financial operations and oversaw a large, integrated network of outpatient services, physician practices and community-based care sites.

In his new role, Kim will provide strategic leadership for Guthrie’s financial operations, supporting the organization’s continued growth and its mission to serve patients and communities across the region.

“Hak brings extensive experience and a strong track record of leading complex health systems,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic. “His expertise in financial strategy and operations will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our people, expand access to care and strengthen the communities we serve.”

“I’m honored to join The Guthrie Clinic at such an exciting time for the organization,” Kim said. “Guthrie’s dedication to delivering high-quality, accessible care throughout the region is inspiring. I look forward to partnering with the team to support strategic growth and help improve the health and well-being of the patients and communities we serve.”

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The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 10,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across nearly 11,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 14 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 11 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Visit us at www.Guthrie.org. Follow us at Twitter.com/GuthrieClinic, Facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic, Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and Instagram.com/TheGuthrieClinic.

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