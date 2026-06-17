Fiinova Launches to Bring Finnish IBANs to EU Businesses and Individuals, with Debit Cards on the Way

Limassol, Cyprus, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiinova, operated by DM Fintech LTD, today announced the launch of its digital banking service, offering Finnish IBAN accounts to both businesses and private individuals across the European Union. The company aims to give EU customers fast, fully digital access to euro accounts, with physical and virtual debit cards set to follow.

Fiinova's accounts allow users to send and receive SEPA payments under a Finnish IBAN, positioning the service for customers who want a straightforward, EU-based account without the friction of traditional banks. According to the company, accounts can be opened online with a streamlined onboarding process for both personal and business users.

"Our goal is to make European banking simple and accessible — whether you're a growing business or an individual who just wants a reliable euro account that works across the EU," said Dejan Obradovic of DM Fintech LTD.

The company says debit cards are coming soon, allowing customers to spend directly from their accounts online and in stores.

Fiinova is aimed at EU businesses and private individuals seeking a fast, fully digital euro account.

Payment and account services are provided through Narvi, regulated in Finland.

Further information regarding Fiinova can be found on its website, fiinova.com.

About Fiinova

Fiinova is a digital banking service operated by DM Fintech LTD, registered at Zinonos Kitieos 8, Mesa Geitonia, 4004, Limassol, Cyprus, providing Finnish IBAN accounts to businesses and individuals across the European Union.

Website: https://fiinova.com





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