Alpha Cash Regulatory Footprint Expands to Six States, Reaching an Estimated 2.4 Million Unbanked and Underbanked Households

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) announced today that Alpha Cash has received favorable regulatory feedback and non-objection determinations in Michigan, New Mexico, Vermont, and Nebraska, advancing the state-by-state rollout of the Company’s check deposit functionality on the mobile financial services platform operated through its subsidiary, Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC.

With the latest progress and following the Company’s announcement last week , Alpha Cash has received favorable regulatory feedback, regulatory acknowledgements, and non-objection responses, as applicable, in multiple jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, Vermont, and Nebraska, as part of its ongoing state-by-state regulatory engagement strategy for the check deposit functionality on the platform.

“Every state we add runs through a similar compliance model to the one we built for the first one, and it keeps proving out,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. “What we have accomplished over the last few months and communicated in the last few weeks tell us that the foundation of our compliance strategy is solid and repeatable. While most of the functionalities at Alpha Cash are live, we will keep expanding at a steady pace to enable all the functionalities nation wide as fast as we can.”

Michigan, New Mexico, Vermont, and Nebraska are home to roughly 5.94 million households. Applying the FDIC’s 2023 national benchmarks, an estimated 249,000 of those households are unbanked and another 843,000 are underbanked, together an estimated 1.09 million households that rely on cash or nonbank services to manage everyday money.

Combined with last week’s clearances in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, Alpha Cash’s regulatory footprint for check deposit now spans six states and more than 13 million households, including an estimated 2.4 million that are unbanked or underbanked.

The progress reflects Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC’s ongoing, state-by-state regulatory engagement, the same disciplined approach the Company used to bring Kentucky and Pennsylvania online last week.

The Company intends to continue filing for authorization in additional states, with each determination widening the addressable footprint for Alpha Cash’s check deposit and broader financial services.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com