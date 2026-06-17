Bond Awarded Government-Funded Contract in the U.S. Delivering More Than $3 Million In Annual Recurring Revenue

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that it has been awarded a government-funded contract in the U.S. expected to generate more than $3 million in annual recurring revenue upon deployment, representing a significant commercial milestone and further validating the Company's technology platform, operational excellence, and long-term growth strategy.

The award continues Bond's recent momentum in winning new business and accelerating growth across channels and markets. Secured through a competitive process, it reflects the Company's differentiated technology capabilities and proven ability to deliver complex, large-scale solutions for enterprise and government-backed customers. Bond expects to complete the contract signing process in the upcoming weeks, as all key contract terms are already agreed upon.

The contract will leverage the full breadth of Bond's capabilities, including its AI-powered technology platform, implementation expertise, operational infrastructure, and customer delivery functions, further demonstrating the scalability and versatility of the Company's offering.

This contract comes shortly after the precedent-setting decision of an international city to purchase Bond for 270,000 of its residents; another example of Bond’s increasing success in the business-to-government sales space.

Throughout 2025, the Company adopted a disciplined operating approach, prioritizing larger enterprise and B2B opportunities while investing in international expansion and the development of a multi-channel growth model. The results of those investments, made during 2025 and into the first quarter of 2026, are now beginning to materialize through larger contract wins and increasing commercial traction.

Importantly, Bond's growing commercial momentum is being matched by strong support from its investor base. As recently announced, investors have agreed to convert approximately $3.3 million of debt into equity at a price representing a 200% premium to the Company's market share price at the time of announcement, providing a meaningful strengthening of the balance sheet while demonstrating confidence in Bond's long-term growth prospects and intrinsic value.

In addition, investors have agreed to defer approximately $1 million of debt repayments from 2026 to 2027, further enhancing the Company's financial flexibility and enabling management to remain focused on executing its growth strategy.

Together, the recurring revenue contract award, debt-to-equity conversion, and debt maturity extension represent an important step forward for Bond, strengthening revenue visibility, improving capital structure, and increasing alignment between the Company and its investors.

Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond, commented, “Securing a government-funded contract that is expected to generate more than $3 million in recurring revenue is a significant validation of our strategy and a reflection of the growing demand for Bond's solutions, to say nothing of the long-term potential of a deal that could reach $50 million ARR over time. Unfortunately we’re not able to share all the details at this time, but this win strengthens our revenue base, improves long-term visibility, and demonstrates that the investments we made throughout 2025 are beginning to deliver meaningful results."

“We’re also very appreciative of the confidence shown by our investors. The conversion of debt into equity at a substantial premium to the current market price, together with the extension of debt maturities, reflects a strong belief in Bond's long-term opportunity. We are executing on our plan, building momentum across multiple fronts, and we believe this is only the beginning.”

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com