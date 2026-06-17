MagicOrange Named a Leader in IT Financial Management Software, Q2 2026 Analyst Evaluation

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagicOrange, the Technology Economics Platform that helps organizations govern technology cost, consumption, planning, and business value in the age of AI, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: IT Financial Management Software, Q2 2026.

The Forrester Wave evaluated eight IT Financial Management (ITFM) software providers across a range of criteria spanning current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. According to the report, "MagicOrange is a strong fit for organizations seeking modern analytics, speed, and ease of use without unnecessary complexity."

As organizations expand investments in cloud, SaaS, and AI, technology costs are becoming increasingly dynamic, consumption-based, and distributed across the enterprise. The need to connect technology spend with business outcomes has elevated financial governance from an operational concern to a strategic requirement.

The report also cites MagicOrange’s anticipation of “the necessity for ITFM platforms to bring in costs outside of technology to effectively govern the full costs and benefits of AI transformation.”

"We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in this evaluation," said David Harding, CEO of MagicOrange. "As organizations expand investment in cloud, SaaS, and AI, understanding the full cost and value of technology has become a strategic challenge. We are particularly encouraged by Forrester's recognition of our vision for helping organizations govern the economics of AI transformation."

The report also cites that “customers raved about the support they received from MagicOrange," commenting that it felt as though MagicOrange was part of their team.

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: IT Financial Management Software, Q2 2026 is available from MagicOrange HERE.

To learn more about how MagicOrange helps organizations unify ITFM, FinOps, and Technology FP&A through a common economic model, visit www.magicorange.com.

About MagicOrange

MagicOrange is the Technology Economics Platform that helps organizations understand, govern, and optimize technology investments across cloud, SaaS, infrastructure, labor, shared services, and AI. By unifying IT Financial Management (ITFM), FinOps, and Technology FP&A within a single cloud-native platform, MagicOrange connects technology cost, consumption, planning, and business value through a common economic model. Organizations use MagicOrange to improve cost transparency, strengthen financial accountability, optimize technology investments, and support better decision-making across the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.magicorange.com.

The Forrester Wave™: IT Financial Management Software, Q2 2026, Greg Zorella, Forrester Research, Inc., Q2 2026.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

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