AI Infrastructure Boom Creates Skyrocketing Demand for Automation, Robotics Solutions Across Industries

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : The worldwide push to build out artificial intelligence infrastructure has set off a wave of capital spending across the tech industry unmatched in recent memory. Major cloud companies are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers, global semiconductor sales reached $791.7 billion in 2025 and are on track to near $1 trillion this year 2026, and McKinsey’s latest State of AI report confirms that generative AI could contribute between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion each year to the global economy across 63 distinct applications. Even so, as this expansion gathers pace, a less-discussed but critical theme is surfacing: The physical groundwork needed to construct, supply power to and run AI systems is turning into the main limit on how quickly this transformation can unfold. With this in mind, Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile), operating under the name TechForce Robotics , is focused on building AI-driven automation tools for hospitality, pharmaceutical, lab and industrial settings. TechForce recently announced a partnership with Jiun Jiang (“JJ Enterprise”) aimed at advancing AI infrastructure, chip-manufacturing automation and pharmaceutical robotics, placing the company directly within one of today’s most significant growth trends in technology. The company aims to become a notable name within the AI infrastructure and advanced computing space, alongside other major participants such as Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC).

Expanding AI capacity is not just a matter of software or chip design; it has become a manufacturing and industrial undertaking.

Advanced chip packaging has emerged as the most tightly constrained resource in the worldwide AI supply chain.

TechForce Robotics isn’t talking about entering the automation field; the company is already there.

This change opens up a major opportunity for companies such as TechForce that are able to deliver integrated, AI-enhanced automation across multiple industries.

With a RaaS delivery model, proven use cases across several industries and a fast-growing partnership network, TechForce Robotics is laying the operational groundwork to play a meaningful role in the automation surge driven by the AI infrastructure boom.





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AI Spending Moves Past Chip Designers

Discussion of AI-related investment usually focuses almost entirely on chipmakers. NVIDIA’s leading position in AI accelerator chips is widely known, and the company’s FY 2026 report shows how heavily the demand has become. NVIDIA posted full-year revenue of $215.9 billion for fiscal 2026, with data center revenue alone reaching $197.3 billion, close to the entirety of its business. CEO Jensen Huang has framed AI infrastructure spending as a new kind of industrial revolution. “Computing demand is growing exponentially,” Huang stated . “Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute, the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth.”

The word “factories” carries weight. It reflects a change in how the industry views AI infrastructure. Expanding AI capacity is not just a matter of software or chip design; it has become a manufacturing and industrial undertaking. Data centers demand exacting construction work, power systems and cooling setups. Sophisticated chip packaging calls for specialized tools and tightly controlled production spaces. And growing AI operations on a global scale requires automation capable of keeping up with the speed and consistency this new industrial period demands.

The wider network of companies benefiting from this shift is significant. Cloud operators such as Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are together expected to spend close to $700 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 as they expand AI infrastructure. Each dollar spent ripples outward into manufacturing, engineering, logistics and the precision automation systems that keep these sites operating. The opportunity isn’t confined to the semiconductor space. Rather, it reaches any company able to address challenges within the physical systems that support AI at scale.

This is the exact market shift that Nightfood Holdings , through TechForce Robotics, is focused on. The company has developed an AI-enhanced robotics platform that began in hospitality and service applications and is now branching into pharmaceutical automation, laboratory settings, semiconductor-adjacent manufacturing and AI infrastructure support. TechForce’s new partnership with JJ Enterprise reflects a deliberate push toward the industrial and precision-manufacturing segments, where AI infrastructure demand is generating the strongest need for scalable, intelligent automation.

Packaging Capacity Is AI’s Quiet Choke Point

Advanced chip packaging has emerged, almost unnoticed, as the most tightly constrained resource in the worldwide AI supply chain. NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform and upcoming Rubin architecture rely on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (“TSMC”) Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) packaging process to combine multiple chiplets with high-bandwidth memory into complete AI accelerators. Without CoWoS, silicon dies cannot be turned into working AI processors. For roughly two years, CoWoS capacity has been almost entirely booked up.

TSMC is carrying out a sizable multiyear buildout, increasing monthly CoWoS output from roughly 35,000 wafers in late 2024 toward a targeted 130,000 wafers monthly by the end of this year. The firm is also constructing two new packaging plants in Arizona as part of its U.S. growth plans. Despite this expansion, demand still outstrips what’s available.

The bottleneck isn’t confined to packaging alone. High-bandwidth memory, the specialized memory mounted directly onto AI accelerator packages, is similarly scarce. SK Hynix has indicated the company’s full 2026 HBM supply had already been claimed, and Micron reported that its HBM capacity for both 2025 and 2026 was completely reserved. These aren’t short-term hiccups; they represent deep-rooted capacity shortfalls that demand heavy capital investment and years of new construction to resolve.

Closing these gaps takes more than erecting new fabrication plants. It involves automation that can raise throughput, cut defect rates, and deliver the precision and consistency that semiconductor-grade production requires. Robotic material handling, machine-vision inspection, precise motion control and intelligent process monitoring are all critical to expanding advanced packaging capacity efficiently.

This is where organizations with real automation know-how and precision-engineering skills become strategically important. TechForce Robotics, through its collaboration with JJ Enterprise, offers chip-grade manufacturing expertise and precision-engineering capability that can be applied directly to these issues, setting up the company to meet the automation needs created by the single most pressing supply constraint across the global AI ecosystem.

Precision Industries Increasingly Rely on Automation

The technologies that support chip manufacturing, such as machine vision, precise motion control, contamination control, automated material handling and intelligent process monitoring, aren’t confined to chip production alone. More and more, they are being used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotech research, clinical lab settings and advanced industrial production. These fields share common needs: extreme precision, strong repeatability, traceability and adherence to regulatory standards that allow virtually no margin for human error.

The lab automation market illustrates this trend. The global lab automation market was estimated at about $9.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed $20 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate near 9.4%. The pharmaceutical robotics market is following a similar path. The global pharmaceutical robot market is forecast to grow from about $309 million in 2025 to nearly $493 million by 2032, propelled by the need for precision, repeatability and regulatory traceability in both manufacturing and research environments. Labor shortages, tightening compliance demands and the rising complexity of biopharmaceutical workflows are speeding up this adoption.

This shift is both structural and pressing. Pharmaceutical manufacturers operating under Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) rules face heavy pressure to keep every production step consistent. Mistakes in drug manufacturing can directly affect patient safety. In this context, automation isn’t about convenience. Instead, it’s about being able to operate at scale without sacrificing quality or compliance. As production volumes grow and drug pipelines become more complicated, the need for validated, dependable robotic systems has shifted from a competitive edge to a basic operational requirement.

TechForce Robotics isn’t talking about entering this field; the company is already there. TechForce recently disclosed that it had completed phase 1 goals under its joint development agreement with Oncotelic Therapeutics, including the first deployment of LIM-E, TechForce’s autonomous lab-support robot. This rollout is TechForce’s initial operational move into pharmaceutical and laboratory automation.

TechForce and Oncotelic are now collaborating to jointly develop AI-enhanced, GMP-compliant robotic systems for pharmaceutical manufacturing and laboratory workflows. What sets TechForce apart in this space is its vertically integrated platform, which combines proprietary robotics hardware, AI-enhanced software and a Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) model that reduces implementation friction and capital costs for end customers.

AI, Robotics Converge on a Shared Opportunity

The same demographic and economic pressures fueling AI investment are also feeding the global automation market. Labor shortages are a long-term structural issue rather than a temporary one. Developed economies are dealing with aging workforces and limited pipelines of skilled labor. Operating costs in labor-intensive industries keep climbing. Regulatory demands across healthcare, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing are becoming tougher, not easier. Together, these issues create conditions where intelligent automation isn’t optional; it’s essential to remaining competitive.

Market figures back this up. The global industrial robotics market reached roughly $54.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to hit $94.4 billion by 2031, growing at about 11.7% annually. The AI-in-industrial-automation sector is moving even faster. Last year, it was valued at $23.76 billion and is projected to climb to $131.6 billion by 2035, an 18.8% annual growth rate. The AI-in-robotics market, which includes the hardware, software and integration platforms behind intelligent autonomous systems, is valued at $20.4 billion in 2025 and expected to reach $182.7 billion by 2033, a 32% compound annual growth rate.

These numbers indicate a transformation of industrial operations in the coming years. Smart factories are turning into the norm rather than the exception. Industry 4.0 efforts that combine digital systems, sensors, AI and robotics into unified production settings are transitioning from small pilots to large-scale rollouts across automotive, electronics, healthcare and consumer goods manufacturing.

This change opens up a major opportunity for companies able to deliver integrated, AI-enhanced automation across multiple industries. The organizations set to benefit the most won’t be those offering standalone hardware or software; they’ll be the ones combining robotics platforms, AI capability, manufacturing partnerships and service-delivery models that enable customers to deploy, scale and refine automation without taking on excessive risk or upfront cost. That is the exact approach that TechForce Robotics is taking.

New Alliances Expand TechForce’s Reach

TechForce Robotics’ most notable move for is its recently announced partnership with JJ Enterprise. This collaboration lays the groundwork for TechForce’s expansion into AI infrastructure, advanced semiconductor packaging automation, precision manufacturing and pharmaceutical robotics.

JJ Enterprise contributes chip-grade engineering know-how and precision-manufacturing capabilities that directly address the supply chain bottlenecks and automation needs highlighted throughout the AI infrastructure expansion. For TechForce, this partnership isn’t a side venture. The company is making a calculated step into markets undergoing structural demand growth driven by the largest capital investment cycle the technology industry has ever seen.

The collaboration speeds up TechForce’s capacity to build and bring to market automation solutions for environments requiring the highest standards of precision, consistency and reliability. Advanced chip-packaging facilities, pharmaceutical cleanrooms, biotech labs and intelligent manufacturing sites all need automation systems built to chip-grade standards. That level of engineering expertise is difficult to obtain quickly.

Through the JJ Enterprise alliance, TechForce establishes its ability — and intent — to develop next-generation automation for these markets without having to build that expertise from the ground up. Paired with TechForce’s proven track record across hospitality, service industries and now pharmaceutical automation, the company has established an impressive portfolio spanning everything from hands-on service deployments to precision industrial applications.

What differentiates TechForce from others in robotics is its focus on real-world deployment and measurable business results. While other robotics companies are still in development or pilot stages, TechForce is centered on execution, already delivering validated rollouts, scalable service models and commercial partnerships that produce both operational data and revenue.

The company’s LIM-E rollout at Oncotelic Therapeutics marked a real-world move from concept to commercial operation in pharmaceutical automation. The JJ Enterprise partnership represented TechForce’s move into semiconductor and AI infrastructure automation. Both steps symbolize a focused and deliberate approach centered on expanding into high-value markets where automation demand is structural and growing fast.

Nightfood Holdings, operating through TechForce Robotics, sits at an important crossroads. With a RaaS delivery model, proven use cases across several industries and a fast-growing partnership network, TechForce Robotics is laying the operational groundwork to play a meaningful role in the automation surge driven by the AI infrastructure boom. In a market where execution separates winners from the rest, TechForce’s early commercial rollouts and expanding partnership pipeline suggest a company moving from concept to commercial reality at just the right time.

Building the Infrastructure Behind AI

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented investment across the technology stack, from advanced computing systems and enterprise software to semiconductor manufacturing and process-control technologies. As organizations deploy increasingly sophisticated AI workloads, demand is rising for the infrastructure, platforms and manufacturing capabilities needed to support next-generation data centers, accelerated computing and intelligent enterprise operations.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is collaborating with Arm to deliver a new class of energy-efficient rack-scale infrastructure for enterprise agentic AI. According to the company, the new class of solutions features Arm(R) AGI CPUs designed to meet the increasing compute demands of modern agentic AI, which require a new class of rack-scale infrastructure that maximizes compute performance within the power envelopes and physical footprints of enterprise data centers.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Kirkland & Ellis launched a proprietary enterprise platform designed to transform private equity fundraising. The platform is part of a multiyear partnership expansion to deliver together custom solutions tailored to the needs of Kirkland’s clients by leveraging Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (“AIP”). The fund formation engine will enable Kirkland to securely scale its institutional knowledge and judgment, streamline complex legal workflows and more efficiently support fund formation clients and their investors across the entire private equity fundraising lifecycle.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expanding its manufacturing and R&D operations in Singapore to support the global build-out of AI infrastructure. The new $500 million Tampines Campus more than doubles Applied’s advanced cleanroom capacity in Singapore and strengthens the company’s global manufacturing footprint, which also includes facilities in the United States, Europe, Israel and Taiwan. The new facility, already operating at volume production, is focused on serving chipmakers that are expanding production to meet increasing AI-driven demand.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) highlighted the company’s critical role as a key enabler of the AI ecosystem at its recent Investor Day event. The company also reported continued benefits from the global AI infrastructure buildout across all major growth vectors, including foundry/logic, memory, advanced packaging and services. The company’s market leadership was further reinforced by recently published third-party industry reports showing continued market share momentum in process control.

These developments illustrate how AI adoption is influencing nearly every layer of the digital economy. Enterprise software providers are accelerating AI deployment, infrastructure companies are expanding computing capacity, and semiconductor equipment manufacturers are increasing investments to meet rising chip demand. As organizations continue building the systems needed for large-scale AI applications, the companies supplying the underlying technology, manufacturing tools and computing platforms remain central to the ongoing evolution of the AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings .

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